The LFO Athletic Department announced last Monday afternoon that this past Friday’s scheduled game with Coahulla Creek had to be postponed. However, the department announced two days later that the game will be made up on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at LFO.
It was second straight Friday night that the Colts had to cancel their game.
Their Sept. 25 scheduled Region 6-AAA game against North Murray was also postponed due to COVID-19.
The Dalton Daily Citizen reported that the Coahulla Creek-North Murray game was postponed because of two positive COVID-19 tests within Coahulla Creek High School, which were reported that week.
Officials from both schools met after learning of the positive tests and elected to postpone the game out of an abundance of caution.
LFO Athletic Director Chris Eaves had said last Monday that coaches from LFO and Coahulla Creek were working to try and find a possible make-up date for the region contest.