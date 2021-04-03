The LFO Warriors saw a five-game Region 6-AAA winning streak snapped last week, but it could hardly be considered a bad week as the Red-and-White won two of three region matchups and maintained their second place spot in the standings.
LFO 6, Adairsville 1
The Warriors collected just four hits last Tuesday, but took advantage of five Tiger errors to claim a home win.
Two singles and a walk got the second inning going before Gage Kelley drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. Tres Brown followed up with an RBI-single and Tanner Mantooth also collected an RBI to complete the frame.
Adairsville got a run back on a sacrifice fly in the top of third, but Brown added another RBI-single in the fourth and Eli Walker scored on a passed ball in the fifth before an error allowed the final run to come home in the sixth.
Malachi Powell and Will Carroll also had singles for LFO.
Matthew Shields allowed just one earned run on three hits and three walks in 6.1 innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts, while Mantooth had one strikeout as he worked the final two-thirds of an inning.
Sonoraville 8, LFO 2
The Warriors’ five-game winning streak was snapped by the Phoenix on Friday night as the Firebirds picked up a victory in Fort Oglethorpe in Region 6-AAA action.
Sonoraville scored four times in the top of the seventh to break open what had been a close game. Both runs for the Warriors came in the third inning on RBIs by Nyko Simpson and Will Carroll.
Mantooth and Josh McAfee matched Simpson with a pair of hits, while Walker and Gage Kelley had one hit each.
Shields pitched 6.2 innings and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and three walks. He finished with three strikeouts, while Simpson recorded the final out in the seventh.
LFO 11, Adairsville 0
The Warriors managed to collect only two hits in Saturday’s game at Adairsville, both singles.
However, they took full advantage of what was offered to them.
LFO combined those two hits with nine walks, five wild pitches, five hit batters and a pair of errors to run-rule the Tigers in just five innings.
Brown and Simpson had the hits for the Warriors, while Simpson, McAfee and Mantooth were credited with RBIs.
Carroll gave up just four hits and issued four walks over five innings on the mound. He finished the afternoon with six strikeouts as the Warriors rebounded from Friday’s loss.
LFO (7-13, 6-1) was scheduled to go back on the road on Tuesday of this week to battle at Sonoraville, looking to avenge their most recent loss.