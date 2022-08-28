LFO receiver Trevon Gott scored on this 5-yard TD catch in overtime to give the Warriors a 13-7 lead over Murray County. The LFO defense then made four stops inside the 6-yard line to preserve the victory on Friday and give head coach Mac Bryan his first win as a Warrior.
The LFO Warriors are looking to turn heads on offense this season, but it was the defense that came up big when it counted the most on Friday night.
Clinging to a six-point lead in overtime, the Red-and-White stopped Murray County four straight times from inside the 10-yard line before celebrating a 13-7 victory in Chatsworth.
It was the first win of the season for LFO (1-1), and the first head coaching victory for Mac Bryan as head of the Warriors.
“Sometimes a program or a team needs a win like that one because of the drama involved to prove that you can do it,” Bryan said. “I thought we did a great job in overtime. The offense just needed two plays to score and the defense made a stand at the end with a couple of negative plays. I thought we really played well there. I really believe during the course of the game that our defense did at really nice job.”
An early blocked punt by freshman Jared Mitchell set up LFO in great field position and a 17-yard Tyler Davis run gave the Warriors a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
LFO forced and recovered a fumble on Murray’s next possession, but the Warriors were unable to take advantage and put more points on the board. The Warriors held onto the lead until late in the first half when pressure by the Indians’ defense helped force an interception by Christopher Hernandez, who brought the ball back to the LFO 30.
Murray running back Chase Jarvis broke loose for a big gain before quarterback Trent Childers found the end zone from three yards out, while the extra point tied the game with 1:39 left before halftime.
The second half saw neither team able to generate much of a drive and the game went to overtime knotted at 7-7.
LFO started on offense with the ball at the 15, but a penalty on the Indians moved it up five yards. Moments later, Trevon Gott caught a ball from Dylan Blankenship and got into the end zone from 5 yards out. However, a missed PAT made it 13-7 as Murray began its OT possession at the 15-yard line.
Murray would pick up an initial first down, but LFO swarmed the Indians on the next two plays, forcing negative yardage. Childers went to Aaron Flood on third down, only to be met and brought down at the line of scrimmage.
Murray tried a final fourth down pass from the 7, but the LFO defense was able to tip the pass out of the grasp of Flood and onto the turf, sealing an emotional win for the Warriors.
“Our offense struggled a little,” Bryan added. “We still haven’t developed a whole lot of consistency and rhythm (on offense). That’s something we still have to work on and it’s going to take some time. It’s a new system and we’ve got some guys that are having to figure some things out, but we’ll get there.”
Individual and team stats were not available as of press time.
LFO will play at Catoosa County rival Heritage Friday night. The Generals are 2-0 on the year with road wins over Ringgold and East Hamilton.
Information from Austin Farriss at the Dalton Daily Citizen was used in this story.