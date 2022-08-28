083122_CCN_TrevonGott.jpg

LFO receiver Trevon Gott scored on this 5-yard TD catch in overtime to give the Warriors a 13-7 lead over Murray County. The LFO defense then made four stops inside the 6-yard line to preserve the victory on Friday and give head coach Mac Bryan his first win as a Warrior.

 Charlie Qualls, Warriors In Motion Photography

The LFO Warriors are looking to turn heads on offense this season, but it was the defense that came up big when it counted the most on Friday night.

Clinging to a six-point lead in overtime, the Red-and-White stopped Murray County four straight times from inside the 10-yard line before celebrating a 13-7 victory in Chatsworth.

Information from Austin Farriss at the Dalton Daily Citizen was used in this story.

