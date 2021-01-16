The LFO Warriors knocked down a dozen 3-pointers and moved to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 69-50 home win over county rival Ringgold on Friday night.
Brent Bowman and Cameron Gregg had four 3-pointers apiece. Bowman finished with a team-high 18 points and Gregg ended the night with 14 points. Keenan Walker had 12 points and accounted for three of the long-range bombs.
Jamichael Davis scored 11 points, followed by Dee Calhoun with six and Amari Burnett with three. Jackson Flanagan added two points, while one point apiece by Jevonnie Womble, Tyler Davis and Tristan Beddington rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold girls 50, LFO 24
Having to facing the Lady Tigers while still missing two starters due to injuries, the Lady Warriors suffered a loss in the night’s opener.
Madison Stookey and Ziara Thompson each had five points for LFO (0-10, 0-7). Zoey Gray-Martin finished with four points. Christina Gass and Kalie Richiez added three points apiece, while two each from Trinity Heinrich and Gracie Cochran rounded out the scoring.