The LFO Warriors’ hopes for back-to-back Region 6-AAA tournament championships this season did not come to fruition, but the Red-and-White did book a reservation for the state tournament after a third-place finish in the region tournament at Sonoraville High School last week.
LFO (14-8) will open the Class AAA playoffs this week at White County (15-6). The Warriors from Cleveland are the runner-up from Region 7.
LFO boys 65, Ringgold 49
The fourth-seeded Warriors ended the Tigers’ Cinderella postseason run on Thursday, thanks to a 20-2 second-quarter run that erased a five-point deficit for good.
Cameron Gregg and Brent Bowman had 3-pointers during the quarter, while Dee Calhoun erupted for 12 points in the period. Bowman heated up even more in the third quarter. The sophomore scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:49, as LFO grabbed a 55-37 lead.
One final 10-2 run in the fourth would be the icing on the cake. Gregg made a nice block before driving for the floor for a tough lay-up in traffic to boost the lead to 20 points with 5:50 remaining. A final trey by Keenan Walker with 3:12 to go would cap the scoring for the Warriors.
Jamichael Davis finished with a game-high 20 points for the Warriors, followed by Bowman with 17 and Calhoun with 14. Walker had eight points and Gregg added six to fill out the score sheet.
LaFayette boys 82, LFO 61
In Friday’s semifinal, the Warriors trailed by just five points, 20-15, after the first quarter, but were held to just five points in the second quarter and the top-seeded Ramblers were able to maintain the lead the rest of the way.
Davis had 26 points, followed by Gregg with 19 points and Bowman with eight. Four points from Calhoun and three each from Walker and Jevonnie Womble completed the score sheet for the Warriors.
LFO boys 76, North Murray 69
In Saturday’s third-place game, the Warriors were pushed to overtime against the surprising sixth-seeded Mountaineers, who overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half.
Bowman had the hot hand for LFO as he torched the nets for 31 points. Gregg finished with 19 and Davis added 13 in the victory. Walker scored seven points and Calhoun added six, while the Warriors helped themselves at the charity stripe, going 17 for 21 on the day.