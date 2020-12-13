The Warriors and Lady Warriors made the quick trip down Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday and split a pair of region games against their Catoosa County rivals.
Ringgold girls 63, LFO 43
LFO fell behind by 13 points at intermission in the opener and was not able to make up the deficit.
Christina Collins had 17 points for the Lady Warriors, 13 coming in the second half. Heidi Johnson scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half, collecting three 3-pointers on the night. Ziara Thompson added five points, followed by Zoey Gray–Martin with four and Madison Stookey with two.
LFO boys 57, Ringgold 29
Both teams endured something of a cold shooting evening in the nightcap, but the Warriors’ defense added to the Tigers’ offensive woes by allowing a season-low in points.
LFO led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, but got going with a 10-0 run to start the second, punctuated by a Jamichael Davis jam.
Davis finished with 16 points on the night, followed by Brent Bowman with 12 and Keenan Walker and Dee Calhoun with seven each. Cameron Gregg dropped in six points. Amari Burnett finished with five. Gavin Wilkins had three points, while Jevonnie Womble and Jamillion Womble each scored one.
LFO boys 69, North Murray 51
The Warriors improved to 2-1 in Region 6-AAA with a home win on Friday night. Up 10-6 after one quarter, LFO took control by outscoring the Mountaineers, 44-24, over the next two periods.
Calhoun, Davis and Bowman each scored 16 points for the Warriors, while Gregg added seven and Burnett finished with six. Walker recorded five points and Joshua McAfee added three to round out the scoring.
The North Murray girls did not make the trip due to COVID issues. A make-up date for that game had not been reported as of press time.
Heritage girls 53, LFO 18
The Lady Warriors fell behind by double digits in the opening quarter on Saturday night and the Lady Generals continued to pull away for the rest of the game.
Collins was the leading scorer for visiting LFO (0-5, 0-2). Jakia Bentley had five points and Johnson added three. Piper Piatt added two and Stookey chipped in with one.
Heritage boys 62, LFO 57
The Warriors led 46-37 going into the final quarter of play, but gave up a 19-4 run to fall behind by six with 2:40 remaining.
LFO would score the next four points to trim the deficit down to two with 45 seconds left and they trailed 60-57 after three free throws by Davis with nine seconds to play, but two Heritage free throws with eight seconds to go would seal the deal.
Burnett had a team-best 18 for the Warriors (4-2 overall), but picked up his fifth foul over halfway through the final quarter. Gregg went for 14 and Calhoun added 11. Davis scored 10, while Bowman finished with four.