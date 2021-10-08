DEAR EDITOR:
Vintage Base Ball has enjoyed playing on the historic polo field in Fort Oglethorpe, sharing the game of base ball as it was originally played, and growing our fan base since 2015.
Over the years we’ve seen support from the city, 6th Cavalry Museum, the neighbors on Barnhardt Circle, our fans, local businesses and this newspaper. We’ve also been supported by City Council lady Paula Stinnett who welcomes us to Fort Oglethorpe, attends our games and has even thrown out the first pitch a time or two.
We’re looking forward to next season and wanted to thank everyone who has helped make our seasons so memorable and spent time cheering on the Lightfoot and Mountain City Clubs of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball.
Heath “H.I.” Farris
Lightfoot Club captain
John “The Mayor” Hixson
Mountain City Club captain