Our election system is not working the way it should, and the voting public no longer has confidence in the procedure. It is time that we bring the elections into the digital age. Almost everyone has a smart phone, tablet or desktop computer. Let’s use these tools in our future elections.
The election process has three-parts — voter registration, the vote and the tabulation. Let’s start with the voter registration. A potential voter should be able to go online at the state registrar’s website. The registration would be similar to going online to pay a bill or credit card. The voter would establish an ID, which should be different from the ID that they use for bill payments. Then, the voter would create a 15-digit password for security.
This system would be easy to set up, as there are companies that create secure websites for credit card companies and banks. The voter then clicks on “Registration.”
At this point, a registration form would pop up. The voter would then fill in the information that the state’s law requires, such as the county where the voter lives, gender, nationality, driver’s license, etc. This information would be used to verify the voter as a real person and also for statistical information later.
The registrar would be tied into the DVM and state tax records to verify a potential voter’s identity. Most DMVs require proof of identity, such as a passport, birth certificate, Social Security card, W-2, bank statement and birth certificate. Once the registrar certifies a voter, the voter is sent an email to confirm eligibility. If the registrar needs additional information, the registrar would email back to the voter what is needed and the time to present the documents at a local registrar’s office.
There would be no early voting or mail-in ballots. Because the voting is done online, a voter can vote from anywhere, such as on vacation, business travel or overseas active duty.
The registrar’s website for voting would come online at 7 a.m. and disconnects from the internet at 7 p.m. on voting day. This would greatly reduce the possibility of the system being hacked.
Once signed in, the voter would click on “Ballot,” and a ballot would pop up. The voter would then check off each person or initiative that they want to vote for. When complete, the voter clicks “Finished,” and a ballot with their selections would appear. At this point, they can make changes. The voter then clicks on “Vote,” and their vote is sent to a digitally secure data bank at the state’s registrar’s office. No human touches or sees the votes.
When the vote is electronically entered into the secure bank, an email is sent to the voter confirming who they voted for to verify that their ballot is counted. The computer would confirm that the voter is registered before accepting the ballot.
As soon as the voting closes, the registrar’s website would be disconnected from the Internet. This is another security feature. At this point, the registrar would push a button and the digital data bank would print out the results, allowing the registrar to announce the results shortly after the voting has stopped.
This system would be used for state and federal elections. Local elections, should be held on another date, so that the local candidates and initiatives can be addressed by each county. The state would compile the local votes for each county for local voting.
In the rare case where someone does not have a digital device, they can go to a local library to register and vote. Right now, Elon Musk is putting thousands of satellites in orbit to allow everywhere in the world to be connected.
The advantages of a digital election are that voters can vote anytime during voting times and from any location where they have access to a digital device. There would be no need for local polling locations. This would save a lot of money statewide on personnel and equipment. The results would be available immediately after the election time closes. There is less possibility for misconduct as no humans would be involved.
It is time for elections to be brought into the modern digital age and to give confidence in our electoral system.