Leigh-Ann Hunt named Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year, Leigh-Ann Hunt.
The inaugural Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year award has been established to recognize the efforts of a Gordon County Schools Media Specialist who has demonstrated exemplary support and dedication to their service, the Gordon County School the media specialist department, the school they serve and the students/staff at their school of service.
Ms. Leigh-Ann Hunt was nominated by her peers across Gordon County Schools for this outstanding recognition. In several of her nominations, Ms. Hunt was described as going “above and beyond” in her position, embodying the traits of an excellent media specialist, advocate, and role model. “She actively supports the students and staff and promotes reading and literacy and is always looking for ways to incorporate additional resources that will be beneficial to her school community,” states one of the nominations. Another nomination goes on to say, “Leigh-Ann goes the extra mile for her school, students, and staff. Whether she is promoting reading and literacy, organizing the morning news team, serving on one of several district-wide committees, or performing her role in school communications. AMS is lucky to have her!”
When sharing about her passion for her position, Ms. Hunt stated “I love serving others, and in my position, I get to serve the entire school community: students, staff and families! It is such an awesome feeling when I can help others learn a skill, discover a book or a resource, or find answers to their questions. I love the variety in my job. I promote reading, acquire and curate resources, teach research skills, manage our website and social media content and provide tech support.”
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as a library media specialist in Gordon County. This is my hometown and my alma mater. I fondly remember my school librarians, and I am proud to carry the torch today,” said Ms. Hunt. “My first school librarian at Belwood Elementary was Mrs. Edna Wright. She would sometimes let me help in the library by stamping due date cards or delivering books to classrooms. I loved when she would let us hold the Curious George stuffed animal while she read books about his adventures. My middle school and high school librarian, at Ashworth and Gordon Central, was Mrs. Jane Daniel. She was instrumental in reengaging my interest in reading by suggesting I try The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for a book report. I was hooked and read the entire series in middle school. Libraries have changed a great deal over the years, but they will always be the heartbeat of the school, with something for everyone and a place where everyone belongs.”
Upon receiving the award, Ms. Hunt shared “I am honored to receive this award, because my nomination came from my peers, some of the most amazing media specialists I know. Together, we support our schools and each other and function as a cohesive team across our district. I am proud to represent our library media specialist team, and I am grateful for their support and friendship.”
Ms. Hunt has been with Gordon County Schools for eighteen years and served thirteen of those years as a media specialist. She currently serves as the Media Specialist at Ashworth Middle School.