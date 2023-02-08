Leigh-Ann Hunt named Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year

Leigh-Ann Hunt has been named Media Specialist of the Year by Gordon County Schools.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year, Leigh-Ann Hunt.

The inaugural Gordon County Schools Media Specialist of the Year award has been established to recognize the efforts of a Gordon County Schools Media Specialist who has demonstrated exemplary support and dedication to their service, the Gordon County School the media specialist department, the school they serve and the students/staff at their school of service.

