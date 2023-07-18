Learn more about asthma

Avoiding allergens and other triggers can help keep asthma under control.

 Special

The feeling of being out of breath often presents itself when people are exerting a lot of physical effort.

If one is winded or having trouble catching his or her breath at other times, that may be indicative of a health problem like asthma.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In