LOS ANGELES — MLS and its players association have agreed to extend the negotiating deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement, but the league added a new element to those talks Friday by authorizing a lockout if a deal isn’t reached by midnight Thursday. “Although we remain far apart, we will extend the 30-day negotiating period for one week to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement,” the league said in a statement. “To be clear, we are committed to getting a deal done and will make ourselves available at any time in any format to meet with the MLSPA and players.” The work stoppage would be the first in the league’s 26-year history. The primary issue separating the sides is the length of the agreement, with MLS seeking a deal that would run through 2027 and the players wanting it to end a year earlier. MLS derives the vast majority of its revenue from game-day sales and sponsorships. Commissioner Don Garber said COVID-19 cost the league $750 million in 2020 after games were held in empty stadiums. As a result, MLS is seeking a one-year freeze to increases in the salary cap in exchange for erasing the 5% cuts to player salaries and the reduction in bonuses implemented last season. MLS said extending the labor agreement for two seasons and blocking pay increases for a year would save a little more than $100 million. ESPN reported that the players agreed in a counteroffer to slow the growth of the salary cap through 2025 and to reduce their share of revenue from a new broadcast deal, saving the league more than $50 million. “While concessions are always difficult to make, players have seen first-hand the severe impact the pandemic has had on MLS,” the union said in a statement. The union also wants the labor agreement to end after the 2026 season, the year the U.S., Mexico and Canada will play host to the World Cup. With the tournament expected to inspire a huge increase in interest — and spending — on soccer, the union would prefer to negotiate its next CBA before the World Cup bump subsides. This is the third time in less than a year that MLS and its players union have been involved in labor talks. Last February they reached agreement on a five-year deal, but it wasn’t ratified before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and shut the league down for four months. The two sides returned to the bargaining table in May, with the league threatening a lockout to get a deal done. Current negotiations began last month, when MLS, citing continued financial pressures from the pandemic, invoked a clause in the CBA giving both sides 30 days to work out a new deal or have the old one invalidated. MLS training camps open Feb. 22, with the first games scheduled for the weekend of April 3, dates the league cited in its threat to lock the players out. “A work stoppage at this time and in this environment would be catastrophic for the standing of MLS, both domestically and internationally,” the players association said. “It is our sincere hope that it can be avoided. Players are ready to play.”
CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo will talk plenty about the matchup of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes from now until the end of Super Bowl 55. And the former Cowboys quarterback expects that conversation to continue for decades. “This game is bigger than people realize,” Romo said Thursday on a media Zoom call. “Twenty, 30, 40, 50 years from now, this is the game people are going to go back to.” Romo’s hype is based on the quarterbacks’ places in their careers going into the Feb. 7 game between the teams at Raymond James Stadium that will be broadcast on CBS. Brady, joining the Bucs at age 43 in offseason free agency, has a chance to cement his standing as the best ever with a seventh Super Bowl win in 10 tries. Mahomes, in his fourth pro season and looking for a second straight Super Bowl win at 25, needs a victory for the chance to someday usurp Brady. “I think it’s a legacy game, I really do,” Romo said. “(It’s) one of the great matchups in sports history. This matchup right here is what you talk about with your friends.” Trying to think of comparisons for the Brady-Mahomes matchup, the best Romo could come up with was a time-shifting NBA Finals matchup featuring an older Michael Jordan against a young LeBron James. “It would be the greatest thing in the history of sports,” Romo said. “And I’m like, ‘I think we might have that Super Bowl. We might have that game.’ “ Jordan, like Brady, was so good, he became the face of the NBA, Romo said. James, like Mahomes, came along with the potential to one day challenge him. “LeBron James is chasing Michael Jordan. He’s been his entire career,” Romo said. “Jordan set the bar so high. LeBron has to be so amazing to get in the discussion, and he is. Somehow, he’s put himself in that discussion. The fact that Patrick Mahomes is somehow even remotely in this discussion (with Brady) shows you how amazing this guy is.” Another example, Romo said, would be Tiger Woods dueling Jack Nicklaus in a golf tournament when both were in their prime. Framed that way, Romo said, a win in this Super Bowl is much more important to Mahomes, who has beaten Brady two of three times in regular-season play but lost to him in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. “This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career,” Romo said. “It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. He has to win this game. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion.” Chiefs adjusting to different Super Bowl routine Among the many differences with this Super Bowl compared with previous ones, the Chiefs won’t fly to Tampa this weekend to settle in. Instead, they will stay in Kansas City until a day or two before the game. The change, driven by the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, is designed to keep the team safer in its usual environment. It also will make for fewer distractions as the Chiefs practice and prepare for the Bucs. But the changes, such as doing interviews virtually, take away some of the Super Bowl experience they enjoyed last year in Miami. “It kind of sucks that all of the fun gets taken out of the media (day), walking onstage and just meeting different people,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on a Zoom call after Thursday’s practice. “But at the end of the day, it’s still football. We’re going to go down there and just play ball. “Luckily for us, we had the chance to go down there and play them earlier in the year (a 27-24 Chiefs win Nov. 29). So I feel like that’s kind of an advantage for us, knowing the field, knowing the weather, and just things like that.” Even though the interviews will be done from Kansas City, they still will take time. So coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs will install their game plan this week. “I just want to make sure we have everything in,” Reid said. “And we can review it as we go.” Reid said all Kansas City’s players practiced except injured left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills on Sunday. Fisher is not expected to play against the Bucs. Contact Marc Topkin at mtopkin@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Rays. ‣ ‣ ‣ Tampa Bay Times Super Bowl 55 coverage BUCS, REMADE: From laughingstock to Super Bowl with one simple change BRADY IN THE BIG GAME: We rank all nine Tom Brady Super Bowl appearances HOW THEY STACK UP: Ranking the first four Super Bowls staged in Tampa FANS IN TAMPA: A first look inside the Super Bowl Experience in Tampa MORE BUCS PHOTOS: Follow the Tampa Bay Times Bucs coverage on Instagram BUCS NEWSLETTER: Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter with team reporter Joey Knight: We’re working hard to bring you the latest Super Bowl news from around the Tampa Bay area. This effort takes resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a digital or print subscription.
One year ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were at a quarterback crossroads.
With former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston ending his fifth season with the NFL’s first-ever 30-30 season (33 touchdown passes, and NFL-high 30 interceptions) and the 7-9 Bucs missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, it was time for a major move.
And according to head coach Bruce Arians, once six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became available for the first time in his career, it was time for Tampa Bay to push all of their chips in.
As Arians reflected Thursday on how far the franchise has come in 12 months — just over a week until playing in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs — the subject during the Buccaneers’ media session shifted to why the Bucs gambled the organization on a passer who would be 43 during the 2020 season, even if he is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
“You can’t hit a home run unless you’re going to swing for one,” Arians said. “You can’t do anything special in life sitting on a fence.”
In hindsight, no one would question the signing of the oldest free-agent starting quarterback the league has seen, not after Brady again defied time by throwing for 40 touchdown passes and 4,633 yards in leading Tampa Bay to 11 wins and its first Super Bowl appearance since 2002 — the season after Brady won his first Super Bowl at age 24.
Despite his six rings, Brady’s performance had dipped — with decreases in both pass yards and touchdown tosses in consecutive seasons. Yes, Brady had recently won a Super Bowl in beating the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, but his offense put up just 13 points that day — and Brady looked (gasp) older and slower in the Patriots’ playoff loss to Tennessee last season.
But according to Arians, once Brady became available, there was no hesitation in Tampa Bay.
“The question back then was, ‘If there was a quarterback that was a free agent, who would you want?’ “ Arians recalled. “Of course, it was Tom Brady, not thinking he’d become a free agent.
“Once he did, it was a pursuit that we wanted to make and (we) knew he had some interest.”
When asked about the Buccaneers’ supposed gamble on Brady, the NFL icon displayed the confidence of a man who had no doubt a record 10th trip to the Super Bowl was entirely possible.
“I’d like to think that I wasn’t that much of a chance after a lot of years,” Brady said. “Becoming a free agent and then having the opportunity to continue my playing career. ... I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here. I really love the coaching staff, I loved the players that they had. I looked at those players and thought, ‘Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.’”
The ride was not always smooth. Brady’s Bucs began the season losing to fellow quarterback legend Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, then again 38-3 on a Monday night to Brees on national television.
Tampa Bay looked wonky at times at 7-5, but since a Week 13 bye, the Bucs have won seven straight and have peaked into becoming the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
“It just ended up being a great fit and as it’s played out, I’ve just thought, ‘Wow, this has really been a magical year.’ “ Brady said. “For me as a player to switch teams, that takes a lot. To move my family, to go to a different conference, to keep building the way we did and develop a rapport with the guys that we have here — so much of football is about the relationships that you get with your teammates [and your] coaches. The fact that we’re still playing feels really good for me and [I] understand that we’ve put a lot into it.
“Hopefully we can go finish the job.”
The final step will not be easy — against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, winners of 25 of their last 27 games, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Arians was asked Thursday if Kansas City’s young star could chase down Brady’s records one day, and replied, “There’s no doubt that if there was a player who could do it, it would be Patrick.”
But Arians also hinted that his team would always go down swinging, regardless of the odds or the challenge.
“That’s how you live life. Do you sit and live in a closet trying to be safe, [or are] you going to have some fun?”
--Field Level Media