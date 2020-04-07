As National Census Day closed on April 1, Gordon County fell below state and national self-response rates, leading U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Pearl B. Gardner to issue a challenge to the field division she serves in order to increase those numbers.
The initiative was communicated via email to the Trusted Voices Group in Gordon County, which includes a host of local leaders, business representatives and community partners. It was accompanied by an extensive information packet designed to support communities experiencing reporting deficiencies. In an immediate response to the challenge, key leaders of the City of Calhoun, Gordon County, and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce agreed to partner on the initiative and attempt increases necessary to meet response thresholds in both categories by implementing measures suggested in the packet.
Kathy Johnson, president of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce; James Ledbetter, Gordon County administrator; and Paul Worley, city administrator for the City of Calhoun, all rallied to the challenge. These three have been leaders of the Trusted Voices of Gordon County Group which has advocated for a complete count in Gordon County and organized events supporting a successful campaign from the beginning. They worked with the chamber’s Community and Government Affairs Committee led by Chairman Brent Reynders, vice-president of sales and marketing at M&S Logistics; along with Vice-Chairs Wesley Alexander with Starr Mathews Agency and Steve Bayzid with Taco House to present a Complete Count Seminar in February.
“While the response rates are fluid, on Monday, April 6, national rates were 44.5% and state rates were 42.1%, with Gordon County showing 39.5% and therefore short by 5% and 2.6% respectively. These deficiencies are critical because census data is vitally important in many arenas,” said Johnson. "It has a direct impact on economic development in a community, since businesses use the information to decide where they might locate a store, office or production facility. These are just a few reasons why a complete count matters and why the Chamber is excited to partner with the City of Calhoun and Gordon County to increase response rates.”
“This information determines our representation in Congress, helps define voting and school districts, and determines funding for expenses involving roads, schools and hospitals,” agreed Ledbetter. “Gordon County’s future growth is linked to accurate reporting and that is why Gordon County has so enthusiastically advocated for a complete count from the beginning.”
“I could not agree more,” said Worley. “The City of Calhoun will continue its efforts to support an accurate, timely count in order to accomplish solid reporting standards as compared to county and national rates. It is vitally important that our numbers are as high as they should be, so that the resulting benefits show the same measures.”
“The Census Bureau created the referenced guide for planning, preparing, executing, and celebrating the 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge,” said Gardner. “We have included helpful ideas, activities, outreach materials, resources, and more. The challenge is about getting as many people as possible to respond to the census on their own as soon as possible. Calhoun and Gordon County’s leaders have risen to the challenge and we look forward to seeing an increase in their numbers.”
The Trusted Voices Group is reaching out to Gordon County Chamber of Commerce members, businesses, local leaders, elected officials, and many others for support in accomplishing the increase. Those efforts include the provision of Census Short Messaging templates that can be included as taglines in their receipts and invoices, emails, social media and websites as well as downloadable materials and graphics, templates for press releases, newsletters or blog posts, and sample website content.
Reporting has never been easier, and the census can be completed online or by phone in 13 different languages. For the first time in census history, it can be completed online at my2020census.gov. Online reporting takes less than 10 minutes and a confirmation is generated at completion.