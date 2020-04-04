The clock is ticking on elections but the Georgia General Assembly session is frozen and incumbents can’t raise money for their campaigns.
State law prohibits lawmakers from soliciting or accepting donations during the annual 40-day legislative session, which was temporarily suspended after Day 29 due to the coronavirus threat. The March 16 special session called to ratify Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health emergency did not count as part of the regular session.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said the issue is of particular concern to legislators facing challenges in the upcoming party primary elections.
While there are some tough battles ahead in a number of districts statewide, locally, only incumbent Katie Dempsey has opposition in the primary.
Dempsey, R-Rome, is being challenged for the House District 13 seat by Republican Brad Barnes, a small business owner and software engineer. The district covers the city of Rome and much of central Floyd County.
A former Rome city commissioner finishing her seventh 2-year term in the General Assembly, Dempsey reported $59,027 cash on hand at the start of the 2020 session.
The latest campaign finance reports filed with the State Ethics Commission cover the period between July 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. The next round of reports are due April 30.
Dempsey reported taking in $28,700 in contributions between July and the end of January -- and spending $24,098 during that period. The bulk of her donations came just before the Jan. 14 start of the session.
Her top contributor, at $2,000, was Greenleaf Center LLC, a 103-bed psychiatric hospital in Valdosta that treats mental and substance abuse disorders. Dempsey chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.
Donors at the $1,000 level were Alkermes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical manufacturer based in Massachussets; Altria Client Services, a lobbying arm of the tobacco-product giant; AT&T Georgia's political action committee; and Georgia Healthcare Association's PAC.
Dempsey's expenses included $2,100 a month for the Centennial Park West condo in Atlanta she leases as a legislative office and base. The round trip between Rome and the state capitol is about 130 miles.
Campaign events, contributions to other politicians and donations to area nonprofits -- including One Community United, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and the Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth -- also are listed among her expenses.
Barnes, her challenger, has not yet filed a report -- indicating that he had no contributions or expenses before February. He could not be reached for comment Sunday and his campaign website, bradbarnes.us, is still under construction.
The winner of the primary contest will face off against Democrat J. Scott Fuller in the Nov. 3 general election.
* Senate District 52
Chuck Hufstetler (I)(R)
Charles DeYoung (D)
* House District 12
Eddie Lumsden (I)(R)
Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey (D)
* House District 14
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins (I)(R) Unopposed