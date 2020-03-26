Long call w/ the subcommittee -- then full committee --
Been in contact w/ the local leaders and those in other counties and encouraged them to take the measures and I appreciate them doing what they're doing
Carrollton - pub party- shot up.
Cobb
Athens might have been the first, Floyd close -- leveling off
The 2 measures that seem to have worked were the extreme mtesting by s. korea nd the extreme shut in in china
Not enough tests so stay at home best option right now.
had to limittesting to extreme cases. FDA approved new methods so
Family spead out -- everyone doing great
certainly taking extreme measures to not only protect themselves but not spread the virus.
We're finding supplies to help protect the healthcare workers, which is impt. The big issue is going to be keeping the curve down below the capacity of our hospitals -- Cobb County fill
we've just got to stay ahead of it because there is also many ppl w other issues who also need icu care.
Staffing at the hospitals as a whole has not been an issue but in certain specialties, it is an issue. There are a few specialties that are overwhelmed -- but elective surgeries down, ok
overall, our comm is doing a good job and Im real proud of how theyve responded
testing -- been so slow, we're using an enormous amt of ppe on ppl who turn out to be neg. If get quicker testong -- direct use -- and will help us id hotspots.
will be back at work next week
I was doing extreme distancing at the Capitol before most people.
In fact, turned down invitation to lunch w group that included one of sens that tested positive. Henson joked "I notice H isn't eating pizza w/everybody." Said in some ways I feel slightly safer at hosp than down there at Capitol.
our senate has kept up with things.