A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday on an $11,200 bond, accused of stabbing another person during an altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Anthony Moss Jr., 39, showed up at a man's home on Calhoun Road just before midnight Monday. They fought and both were stabbed during the fight. Moss also broke the man's nose.
Moss is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Rome man facing aggravated stalking charge
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after contacting a person online who he was court-ordered to have no contact with, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Thomas Kleine, 43, sent a message online and then came within 100 yards of the person's residence Monday morning.
He was released from jail Tuesday on bond.