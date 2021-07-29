Last chance to see Smithsonian posters at Harris Arts Center

Picturing Women Inventors, posters that explore the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women, is on view through Aug. 13, in the south gallery of the Harris Arts Center.
Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.
The posters join a repeat showing of the Smithsonian Institution’s popular series Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, which the venue first mounted during election season last year.
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation joined forces to bring to the public Picturing Women Inventors.
The stories on the inventor posters illustrate that the creativity of women inventors ranges across diverse backgrounds and interests through American history.
The north gallery of the arts center is now exhibiting works by artists including members of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council’s Visual Arts Guild.
It features paintings, photographs, and clay pieces created by some of Northwest Georgia’s most talented artists, including Mary and Dan DeFoor, Kathryn Sproull, Will Linn, Sara Keyes, Mark Ford, and Ansley Sproull. The work of these and many more artists is always available for sale in the Art Market adjacent to the exhibition galleries.
The galleries of the Harris Arts Center are open to the public free of charge. They are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599.