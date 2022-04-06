Larry Black, 64, is a resident of Ringgold where he has lived for 13 years.
Education background
B.S. in criminal justice from Brenau College
Work background
Retired in 2021 from Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Office of Investigations Field Supervisor
Political experience
Ringgold City Councilman, 2016-2020
Volunteer work
1890 Days in downtown Ringgold
Associations/memberships
President of the local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Baxter Shavers Lodge 99
Peavine Baptist Church
Why should voters trust you?
I have a proven track record of serving my City and County where I live.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
I truly believe our local city and county governments are very transparent as weekly agendas are published days before actual meetings for residents to review. But, I also believe most citizens elect and rely on their elected officials to make those difficult decisions for the residents, as that is what we are elected to do.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
The greatest challenge I face is the continued explosive growth in north Georgia and how to manage that growth smartly; the proper ways to manage continual storm water issues; making our hiring decisions and board appointments based on qualifications and not politics or being friends with elected commissioners.
People who have influenced your thinking
Two people responsible for influencing my life are retired Police Chief Charles Land and retired Georgia State Patrol Major Carlton Stallings. Both have given me many words and wisdom and continued to believe in me after some hard-learned life lessons and turning defeats into victories.
A favorite quote or book
My favorite quote has always been Coach Vince Lombardi: " It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up."
How voters can contact you
Phone: 423-653-9998
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.