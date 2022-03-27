LaFayette’s Grant Langford claimed the individual championship at Gordon Lee Invitational last Monday at McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn with a winning score of 74.
It was Langford’s second high school individual tournament title, following up his win at last year’s 5-Star Invitational at the Brainerd Golf Club. Heritage’s Chandler Burns was runner-up with a 76.
The Ramblers placed second overall in the nine-team field. They shot a 334 to end up just one shot in back of Darlington (333) for the team title. Heritage (343) was third.
Gordon Lee (358) was just seven shots behind fourth-place Calhoun (351). Andrew Amor had a team-low 86 for the Trojans. Ringgold also played the event and finished at 408. They were paced by Christian Griffith’s 88.
AREA GIRLS TEE IT UP IN CEDARTOWN
At the Queens of the Greens tournament at the Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown, LaFayette and Gordon Lee were among those battling for the title, but it was Class A private school powerhouse Brookstone winning the event by two shots over Carrollton and Blessed Trinity.
LaFayette finished at 87-over-par, 44 shots behind Brookstone. Abby Keys led the Lady Ramblers at 25-over-par, while Gordon Lee, who did not have enough golfers qualify for the team title, saw Cora Mount finish at +12, which was good enough for fourth in the individual standings.
The tournament had to be called off before completion due to darkness. Scores were based on the 13 holes that were completed by all players.
LFO EARNS WIN AT LAFAYETTE
The Warriors’ golf team defeated Ridgeland and the LaFayette JV squad in a boys’ nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course this past Tuesday.
LFO’s score of 221 was highlighted by a 43 from Ashton Hinnard, the day’s low medalist. The LaFayette JV team was just two shots off the pace with a 223 behind a 50 from Bradon Queen, while Ridgeland’s 236 included a 53 from Ben Lamontagne.
LADY RAMBLERS LOSE TO DALTON
The LaFayette girls were also in action on their home course last Tuesday afternoon as they dropped a 145-158 decision to Class 6A Dalton in a nine-hole contest.
Dalton was led by a 44 from Kinsley Skiffen, while Keys paced the Orange-and-Black with a 51.
LANGFORD THIRD IN DALTON TOURNEY
Langford, who shot a 75 in the opening round at The Farm a week ago, followed up with a final round 75 at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville on Thursday to finish third individually at the 2022 Dalton Catamount Invitational.
Creekview’s Josh Ledford was the tournament’s low medalist. Ledford shot a 74 on Thursday after a 68 in the first round, while Dalton’s Wyatt Brackett was runner-up with back-to-back rounds of 72.
Creekview won the team title. The Grizzlies shot 316 on Thursday on the heels of a 303 in Round 1 for a total of 619. They were five shots in front of Dalton, who had rounds of 311 and 315 for a 624.
Mill Creek was third at 635, followed by Harrison (656) and Calhoun (664). LaFayette (695) finish sixth, followed by Heritage (721), Gordon Lee (729) and Coahulla Creek (761).
Samuel Johnson had rounds of 80 and 78 to finish at 158 for the Generals, while the top finisher for the Trojans was Ayden Cordell (83-88) at 171.
More on these matches and tournaments can be found on our website and coverage of Saturday’s LaFayette Invitational is also available on our website.