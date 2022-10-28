In his closing remarks at the Oct. 27 Board of Commissioners meeting, Chair Shannon Whitfield shared a major accomplishment of the county landfill, run by Paine Gily.
“When I first came to this office in 2017,” said Whitfield, “the landfill’s inspection scores were running around the 70%-75% range. Paine Gily came on as the director of the landfill in the first quarter of 2017 and very quickly got the scores up to 80%-85% and then to the 90%-95% range.”
Whitfield said the inspections, which are conducted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Land Protection Branch of the Environmental Protection Department, are always unannounced, surprise visits. The most recent inspection earned Gily and his team of eight people a score of 100%.
Gily says his team is the key to the landfill’s improvement. “We have a great group of people. This couldn’t happen without them. I’m very proud of our team. I’m the conductor – they play the instruments.”
The Walker County Landfill consists of 150 acres and is permitted to take trash and materials from nine counties. Gily says when he first started at the landfill, it was taking in about 80 tons of material a day. It now averages 150 tons a day.
The landfill operates a transfer station that sends waste to a facility in Alabama. It accepts brush and trees, construction and demolition materials, household trash, electronics and appliances and more.
The landfill accepts tires, which are sent to Liberty Tire in Calhoun for recycling. It recycles waste oil, metals, paper and plastics.
The active construction and demolition section of the landfill was recently approved for expansion.
Gily says the landfill is planning another Tire Amnesty Day for January. “We’ve had five tire amnesty days and have collected 22,000 tires that way. They end up recycled into things like industrial fillers, playground chips and synthetic sports fields.”
“I want to be sure to thank the residents of the county, too,” says Gily. “Their approval of SPLOST and the commissioners’ dedication to what we’re doing here have made it possible for us to get some of the heavy equipment we need to do this job. We offer a service to the community and their support is what makes it possible for us to keep costs down.”