In his closing remarks at the Oct. 27 Board of Commissioners meeting, Chair Shannon Whitfield shared a major accomplishment of the county landfill, run by Paine Gily.

“When I first came to this office in 2017,” said Whitfield, “the landfill’s inspection scores were running around the 70%-75% range. Paine Gily came on as the director of the landfill in the first quarter of 2017 and very quickly got the scores up to 80%-85% and then to the 90%-95% range.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

