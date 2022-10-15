Round Hill Cemetery 2

A survey at Round Hill Cemetery will tell the City of Cave Spring how much property is available for new plots

 David Crowder

Burials at Round Hill Cemetery in Cave Spring have been temporarily halted until a land survey can be completed.



Round Hill Cemetery in Cave Spring dates back to the 1860s, but a survey has never been conducted at the site.

The city inherited the cemetery located on Alabama Road in the 1990s and it has never been surveyed, according to Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware. The city’s other cemetery, Cave Spring Cemetery, located on the other side of town, has been surveyed. Some of the graves in the older section at the top of the hill date back to the 1860s



The older portion of Round Hill Cemetery in Cave Spring, located at the top of the hill
