Actor Lance Reddick in Studio City, California in 2019.

Actor Lance Reddick in Studio City, California in 2019. Reddick has died at the age of 60. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb/TNS)

 Rich Polk/Getty Images North America/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series "The Wire," "Fringe" and "Bosch," has died.

Reddick's legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to the L.A. Times on Friday that the actor died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 60.

