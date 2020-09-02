A Catoosa County community ranks third on a list of the most affordable places to live in Georgia.
The study from SmartAsset lists Lakeview third after Cusseta-Chattahoochee County and Conley on its list of affordable, with $2,234 average closing costs, with $695 annual property tax, $517 annual homeowner insurance, $4,063 annual mortgage payment, $46,102 median income and 64.59 affordability index.
The company said analyzed local property tax, insurance costs and income data.
"We started the analysis by including all cities with a population of 5,000 or greater," according to SmartAsset. "We then measured the total cost of owning a home (using the average home cost) in each city over a five-year period. That five-year cost was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability.
"The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area. Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100," according to SmartAsset.
