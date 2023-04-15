041923_CCN_ClayMoore.jpg

Saddle Ridge’s Clay Moore looks to take third base as Lakeview’s Chase Rogers awaits the throw from the outfield. Rogers and Warriors, however, went on to the 6-0 win.

 Scott Herpst

The Lakeview Warriors got a complete-game, five-hitter from Brody Card as they picked up a 6-0 victory over Saddle Ridge in Rock Spring this past Thursday, the club’s fifth straight win.

Card struck out two batters without issuing a walk and helped himself with two RBIs at the plate.

