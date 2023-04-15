The Lakeview Warriors got a complete-game, five-hitter from Brody Card as they picked up a 6-0 victory over Saddle Ridge in Rock Spring this past Thursday, the club’s fifth straight win.
Card struck out two batters without issuing a walk and helped himself with two RBIs at the plate.
Peyton Culpepper was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Cason Robinson was 2 for 3 and Brayden Wilson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hagan Patterson and Chase Rogers each had a hit and scored once.
The Mustangs got 5.1 innings out of starting pitcher Clay Moore. He allowed seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts, while Landon Kirby gave up two hits in 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out three without surrendering a walk.
Moore went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, while Z Harris, Paxton Hayes and Brady Daly each had a single.
RINGGOLD 6, LAFAYETTE 4
The Ramblers tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday, but they would come up two runs short in a 6-4 loss against the visiting Tigers.
Ringgold led 5-0 after four innings, thanks to a two-run triple in the first inning by Braden Parker and RBI-doubles by Brody Raby in the fourth and seventh.
Braden Bartlett had a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth inning for the Ramblers and LaFayette scored a run on an error in the seventh.
The Orange-and-Black put runners at the corners with two outs, but Tiger pitcher Easton Daniel recorded one final strikeout to seal the victory.
Raby got the win on the hill with four innings of two-hit ball. He allowed just two hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Peyton Barry threw two innings of relief, striking out three and walking one before Daniel closed it out in the seventh. He recorded the save with two walks and two strikeouts.
Raby went 3 for 3 and Julian Barrera was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Miles Arrington was also credited with an RBI.
Hagen English was 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored, while Luke Hopkins doubled, drove in a run, and scored once for the Ramblers.
Austin Dearing allowed seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Hopkins gave up two hits and struck out one batter in two innings out of the bullpen.
HERITAGE 8, TRION 1
The Generals scored four times in the second inning and went on to a victory at Trion on Thursday.
That second inning featured a two-run double by Judd Mitchell, while Peyton Wilson came through with a two-run single in the top of the fifth to help put the game away.
Wilson finished 3 for 3 on the afternoon. Sam Coleman went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Cohen Fletcher, Tag Norman and Baker Capehart all drove in one run each.
Heritage got four innings from Norman, who collected the win. He allowed four hits and fanned six without issuing a walk. Coleman struck out four with no walks in three scoreless, hitless innings.
GORDON LEE 9, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 1
The Trojans got five no-hit innings from Grey Snyder as they took down the Eagles in a game played at Ridgeland High School on Thursday.
Snyder struck out six batters and walked three during his time on the mound. Dylan Currie allowed one run on one hit and two walks in two innings of relief. He finished with one strikeout.
Brady Little had a triple and three RBIs for the Trojans. Braxton Daniel was 2 for 4 and drove in a pair as he delivered an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh. Colt Wood was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Snyder, Keaton Lockhart and Logan Price each had two hits in the win.
The only run of the game for the Eagles came in the bottom of the seventh as Jaxson Sivley drove in Stryker Harden on a fielder’s choice. Chance Sexton had the only hit of the game for CVMS.
Harden walked three and struck out four in six innings. He allowed six runs, though only one was earned. Sivley walked a batter and struck out another in one inning of relief.
RINGGOLD 9, HERITAGE 7
The Generals welcomed in the Tigers in a non-league game on Friday, but it was the visitors taking home a win.
Raby went 3 for 4 and was a homerun away from the cycle as he finished with two RBIs. Barrera was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Franklin Helsel was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, while Arrington also drove in a run.
Daniel, Barry and Zach Grower combined to strike out seven batters and walk 10 in six innings on the hill.
Capehart had a two-hit, two-RBI day for the Generals. Coleman doubled, while Carsyn Watts and Carson Rich both picked up RBIs.
Rich, Caden Hight and Kayden Locke pitched two innings each. They combined for five walks and six strikeouts.
In other action from last week:
Lakeview got nine strikeouts from Brayden Wilson in a six-inning, 10-0 win over Chattanooga Valley at LMS. Culpepper went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Warriors.
Gordon Lee blasted out 16 runs in a 16-5 win over Trion Monday in Chickamauga. Price was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Koltin Webb finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and fanned 10 hitters in five innings on the hill.
Ringgold posted an 11-1 win Tuesday at Saddle Ridge behind a five-hitter from Helsel and three hits each from Raby and Grower.
Heritage scored eight times in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie and beat CVMS, 14-6, Tuesday at Ridgeland. Coleman and Capehart had four hits apiece for the Generals. Harden had a single and finished with four RBIs for the Eagles.
LaFayette fell behind early and could not recover in an 8-6 loss at Trion on Tuesday. Dearing had a two-run homer and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Hopkins had a homerun and knocked in two.