The Lakeview Warriors and the Gordon Lee Trojans battled tooth-and-nail last Tuesday night, but it was the Warriors earning a victory by just one-half point in a four-team meet at LFO High School.
Lakeview, which won five events, finished the night with 75 points to edge out Gordon Lee (74.50), despite the Trojans winning seven events. Rossville (24.50) was third and LaFayette (10) was fourth.
Marcus Turner won twice for the Warriors as he claimed the high jump (5-4) and the long jump (16-9). Harvey Ray also won the shot put (37-4.25), while the Red-and-White picked up wins in the 4x100 (49.55) and the 4x400 (4:44).
Luke Teeters, who also took low medalist honors for the Trojans in a nine-hole golf match at LaFayette the day before, won three events himself. He claimed the discus (108-5) early in the meet before later sweeping the 100 (11.95) and the 200 (26.09).
Dino Selimagic took first place in the 100 hurdles (16.54) and in the 400 (1:00.90) as his time nipped Lakeview’s Maddox Ervin at the line. Carson Alexander picked up a win in the 800 (2:32) and Cash Cannon dominated the 1600 (5:37) to win the event by nearly a full minute.
There was not as much drama in the girls’ meet as the Lady Trojans claimed eight events and won with 90 points. Lakeview (50.50) was second, followed by Rossville (41.50) and LaFayette (1).
Laney Wilson swept the throwing events for the Navy-and-White, taking the shot put (28-9.25) and the discus (91-0), while distance specialist Brenley Burnette won the 800 (3:02) and the 1600 (6:43).
Callie Savadge took the long jump (13-0) and later won the 100 hurdles (18.71). Marley Stone claimed victory in the 200 (29.80), while Braelyn Mavity crossed the line in 1:16.03 to win the 400 by a half-second over Rossville’s Piper Stinson.
The Lady Bulldogs got two victories from Erica Choice as she won the high jump (4-5) and the 100 (13.49). Rossville was also a winner in the 4x400 (5:04).
The other first-place points on the night went to Lakeview’s 4x100 team as they crossed the line in a time of 57.88.
DALTON SWEEPS AT HERITAGE
Dalton Middle was the school to beat at a five-team meet at Heritage High School last Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Cougars finished with 86.3 points to hold off Heritage (75.3) for the victory. Chattanooga Valley (34.3) was third, followed by Ringgold (23) and Dade (19).
Karly Schubert won the shot put (24-1) and the discus (66-8.75) for the Lady Generals. Adison Steadman took first in the long jump (15-6.5) and Evie Robison claimed the 1600 (6:17.33) in a very close race.
Chattanooga Valley’s Janiece Randolph took first place in the 100 (13.21), while the Lady Eagles claimed the win in the 4x100 relay (56.37).
Ringgold got first-place points as Bella Wilbanks crossed the line first in the 400 (1:11.53). The top five runners in the race were all separated by less than a second.
Dalton won the high jump, the 100 hurdles, the 200, the 800 and the 4x400.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars finished with 113 points with Heritage (74) once again finishing as the runner-up. Ringgold (50) was third and Chattanooga Valley (13) was fourth, while Dade (0) was fifth.
Dalton won eight events, including the high jump, the 100, the 100 hurdles, the 400, the 200, the 800, the 4x100 and the 4x400.
Heritage won twice. Max Hood took the discus (108-3.5), while Connor Stephenson crossed the line first in the 1600 (5:24).
Jeremiah Frost took first place in the long jump for Ringgold (17-2), while Antonio Jackson claimed the shot put for Chattanooga Valley (41-0).