On Monday, Jan. 10, at the LaFayette City Council meeting, Mayor Andy Arnold and the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a check for $6000 to the LaFayette Shop with a Cop program. The club is also funding three LaFayette High School Female Scholarships.
The donations come from the 10th annual Reindeer Run. Sponsorships and Race Entries contribute to the money raised for the Shop with a Cop program and to 3 LaFayette High School Female Scholarships. The 2021 race had 46 sponsors and 324 race entries.
This year, in addition to donating to the Shop with a Cop program, the LaFayette Woman’s Club will donate $3000 in LaFayette High School female scholarships. “This is the first year the race has raised enough money to set up 3 scholarships and fund them annually.” says Rachel Oesch Willeford, the president of the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the race organizer.
LaFayette High School principal Maggie Stultz says the scholarships will be helpful, “Community scholarships always help our seniors in post secondary or career driven opportunities. These three scholarships are especially helpful as they will go to three different female students. One student that attends a 4 year college, one that attends either a 4 or 2 year college, and one that attends a vocational or trade school.”
In addition to the check presentation, members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club are distributing Certificates of Appreciation signed by the Mayor and the LaFayette Woman’s Club president to the Reindeer Run sponsors. Gold and Silver level Sponsors will also receive a commemorative Reindeer Run ornament.
Public Safety Director Stacey Meeks says the Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas, “The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas. This money is crucial to insuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year.”
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.