State and district awards: front row, from left, second vice president Irma Shaw, past president Rachel Oesch Willeford, president Renee Griffin, first vice president Stephanie Wardlaw, and past historian Joyce Gravitt; back row, from left: Theresa Dorsey, Environment Community Service Project chair; Beverly Byrd, third vice president; Cecilia Westbrook, parliamentarian; Kaye Thurman, Arts and Culture chair.
Rachel Oesch Willeford was the 2022 Club Appreciation Award winner.
Ferst Readers: LaFayette Woman's Club members with $300 check to Ferst Readers.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club held its awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 10. Past president Rachel Oesch Willeford received the prestigious Club Appreciation Award. This award is chosen by the members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club to the one woman who has gone above and beyond in her club work.
Member Joyce Gravitt presented the award. Gravitt said, “Rachel is always willing to help wherever needed. She has done wonderful things for the club, the community, her church, Walker County schools and all of LaFayette.”
Willeford said she is honored and humbled by the award. “I love being a member of the LaFayette Woman’s Club. So many deserving women have held this honor and I am humbled to be listed among them.”
State and district awards were handed out at the awards ceremony. The club won numerous 2022 awards for service to the community.
At the state level, the club won two of the highest awards, with silver trays given to the club for Best Overall Communication and Public Relations and Social Media.
First-place certificates were awarded to the club in the area of Health and Wellness and the Education and Libraries Community Service Project. Education and Libraries also receives a certificate for the most creative/outstanding project. A second-place certificate was awarded to the Arts and Culture Community Service Project. A third-place certificate was awarded to the Environmental Community Service Program. A certificate for Creative/Outstanding Project was awarded to the club for its project to bring awareness and prevention to domestic and sexual violence.
At the district level, silver trays were given to the club for Best Overall District Awards in Communication and Public Relations and Education.
First-place certificates were awarded to the club in Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment, and Health and Wellness.
Individual club members won art awards at the state and district level.
At the state level, member Jennie Chandler won first place in Historical Costume Sewing. President Renee Griffin won second place in Costume Sewing, and member Kaye Thurman won second place in crochet.
At the district level, member Theresa Dorsey won third place in Member Art.
At the luncheon, $300 was donated to the Ferst Readers program.
For more information about the LaFayette Woman’s Club please contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email Rachel at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.