The LaFayette Lady Ramblers squared off with Walker County and new Region 6-AAA rival Gordon Lee this past Thursday night in Tunnel Hill, albeit in a non-region clash.
The Orange-and-Black would pick up a 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Lady Trojans. Then against host Northwest Whitfield, the Lady Ramblers won the opening set, 25-17, before a 26-24 loss in the second set. However, LaFayette took the tiebreaker, 15-6, to clinch the match.
Erin Lemons served up 55 assists in the two matches to go with one ace. Markella Johnson had 16 kills and three aces. Sierra Cunningham finished with a dozen kills, seven blocks and four aces, while Caitlyn Lambitz added nine kills and three blocks.
Jaden Tucker had eight kills. Kam Johnston had three kills and three aces. Bella Brown chipped in with three aces and a kill. Erin Ball served up a pair of aces and Shelby Madden added two digs to round out the stats.
Kaighan Cassell had five kills for Gordon Lee. Madilyn Bailey had six digs and one kill. Ava Carswell finished with three kills and two blocks, and Rachel Young recorded 15 assists and four digs.
The Lady Trojans’ other match of the night saw them fall a set down to the Lady Bruins with a 25-17 loss. However, they won the second set, 25-21, before claiming a 15-10 victory in the tiebreaker to clinch the match.
Katelynn Johnson had six kills, four digs and two blocks in the match. Riley Shirley paced the offense with 10 kills to go with three digs, an ace and a block, and Carswell collected four kills and four blocks. Young had 23 assists, seven digs and two aces. Lexi Foster finished up with 18 digs and Macy Haney added 10 digs.
LaFayette opened last week with wins over Chattooga (25-18, 25-10) and Rome’s Unity Christian School (25-13, 25-5) during a tri-match at Chattooga last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee got the first victory for new head coach Nic Hann that same night against GAPPS member school Cornerstone Prep (25-22, 13-25, 15-2). However, a home sweep was not in the cards as Calhoun handed the Navy-and-White a 25-23, 25-14 loss.
Both clubs also participated in the Coosa Invitational on Saturday.
LaFayette scored wins over Sand Rock, Ala. (25-14, 25-19), Pepperell (25-6, 25-16), Darlington (25-16, 27-25) and Cass (23-25, 25-16, 15-3), but lost in bracket play to Armuchee (18-25, 25-17, 11-15).
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee went 2-1 in pool play, beating Christian Heritage (25-13, 26-24) and Cherokee, Ala. (25-16, 25-17), but falling to Armuchee (17-25, 17-25). Their tournament ended with a 15-25, 17-25 loss to Villa Rica in Gold Bracket play.
More coverage of all of these matches are available on our website.