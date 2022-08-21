The LaFayette Lady Ramblers squared off with Walker County and new Region 6-AAA rival Gordon Lee this past Thursday night in Tunnel Hill, albeit in a non-region clash.

The Orange-and-Black would pick up a 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Lady Trojans. Then against host Northwest Whitfield, the Lady Ramblers won the opening set, 25-17, before a 26-24 loss in the second set. However, LaFayette took the tiebreaker, 15-6, to clinch the match.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In