The Region 6-AAA playoffs don’t begin for another month, but fans were treated to a little taste of playoff intensity at Dan Priest Gymnasium on Friday night.
The No. 5-ranked LaFayette Ramblers took a few early punches from visiting LFO, but the Orange-and-Black would answer the bell and go on to a hard-fought 65-51 win over the Warriors in a matchup of two of the region’s heavyweights.
LaFayette trailed 19-11 after the opening quarter and were still down by eight three minutes into the second quarter, but smothering defense helped get the offense back on track as a 12-3 run gave the Ramblers a 29-28 lead going into the locker room.
A 9-0 run to begin the second half gave the Ramblers a little more breathing room. A couple of a strong drives to the basket by point guard Jaylon Ramsey got the offense going and Hadaway punctuated the run with a slam to put his team up 38-28 with 3:30 remaining in the quarter.
LFO would cut the lead in half over the next three minutes, but guard Junior Barber knifed his way through the lane in the closing seconds and connected on a finger roll off the glass to give LaFayette a 46-39 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Zach Barrett buried a big 3-pointer from the corner a minute into the final stanza to push the Ramblers’ lead back out to 10 points and the two teams would continue to exchange baskets for nearly five minutes.
LFO would briefly trim the deficit to 57-51 with 1:42 to play, but LaFayette would seal the win with a final 8-0 run. Barber would hit four straight free throws down the stretch and Hadaway emphatically sealed the victory with a backboard-shaking, one-handed breakaway jam with 35 seconds left. The junior added two free throws with 15 seconds to go to provide the final margin of victory.
Hadaway led all scorers with 21 points for LaFayette, who ended the week undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in region play. Barber finished with 14 and DeCameron Porter went for 13, adding a handful of blocked shots. Ramsey muscled his way for 10 points and Barrett added five.
LaFayette girls 50, LFO 22
The Lady Ramblers bolted out to a big first-half lead and went on to the victory.
LaTyah Barber had 21 points and eight steals. Mykeria Johnson scored all 16 of her points in the first half, while Heather Tucker scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, collected three steals and showed tremendous hustle throughout the night. Three points from Haven Yancy and two each from Michaela Baker and Fanny Barber rounded out the scoring.
Coahulla Creek girls 63, LaFayette 42
Three nights earlier, in Varnell, the Lady Ramblers stayed within striking distance of the No. 3-ranked Lady Colts in the first half, but found the lid on the basket sealed tight in the final two quarters as they hosts pulled away for the win.
Johnson had a solid night on both ends of the floor, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals. LaTyah Barber had 13 points, seven boards, three steals and a pair of blocks, while Suki Williams recorded three points and three rebounds.
Two points, five rebounds and a steal by Tucker and two points, one rebound and one steal by Yancy filled out the stat sheet.
The boys’ game was not played due to COVID issues with the Colts. It will be made up at a later date.
LaFayette girls 58, Murray County 54
The Lady Ramblers (6-2, 3-2) nearly saw an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead evaporate completely, but they were able to hold on for a Region 6-AAA victory in Chatsworth on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson had five 3-pointers and a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds. LaTyah Barber scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, collected eight steals and dished out five assists.
Yancy added six points. Savanna Hall had four points and six rebounds. Tucker finished with four points and four steals, while Fanny Barber knocked down a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
The game was a make-up date for a game that was postponed last month. There was no varsity boys’ game.