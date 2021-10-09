After multiple postponements due to rain, the best-of-three Region 6-AAA softball championship series was reduced to just one game Saturday afternoon in Sonoraville and it was a tough day at the plate for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
The Orange-and-Black were not able to collect a hit against Lady Phoenix fireballer Taylor Long, who struck out 14 batters in an 8-0 victory. The game was shortened to six innings by the run rule.
Despite not recording a hit, LaFayette had seven runners reach base, four who drew walks and three that were hit with pitches.
Two Lady Ramblers reached base in the top of the second, fourth and sixth innings, but in all three cases, no runner was able to get past second base.
Olivia Free pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Ava Brown pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
As the No. 2 seed from 6-AAA, LaFayette (14-10) will host East Jackson (8-6), the No. 3 seed from Region 8, in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament. There will be a doubleheader this Wednesday (Oct. 13), starting at 3:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m., also at LaFayette.