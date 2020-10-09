The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, opened last week by dropping both ends of a tri-match in Tunnel Hill, but bounced back two nights later with a tri-match sweep in Ringgold.
Last Tuesday at Northwest Whitfield, the Lady Ramblers fell to the Class AAAA No. 3-ranked Lady Bruins, 25-17, 26-24, and also dropped a 25-18, 25-15 decision to Heritage, who ended the week ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA.
Imani Cook had a team-high 15 kills on the night to go with one block. Markella Johnson had 10 kills and an ace. Sarah Ray finished with seven kills, an ace and one-and-a-half blocks. Jaden Tucker had five kills, and Colby Charland finished with 38 assists, three kills, two aces, and a half-block.
Alex Wysong added three kills on the night. Daisy Felipe recorded four aces, and Kloe Ludy had one kill, one ace, one dig and one assist.
The Orange-and-Black got back on track Thursday night by sweeping Ringgold and Ridgeland in a tri-match in Catoosa County.
LaFayette took down the host Lady Tigers, 25-21, 25-13, before holding off the (Class AAAA) No. 6-ranked Lady Panthers, 25-20, 25-18.
Cook had 11 kills and five blocks on the night for the Lady Ramblers. Tucker finished with 10 kills. Johnson had nine kills, five aces and one block, while Ray picked up eight kills, four aces, three digs and two blocks.
Charland recorded 38 assists and 12 digs to go with four aces and a pair of kills. Ludy had 21 digs, two assists and an ace. Wysong had five kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks. Felipe finished with seven digs, an ace and an assist, while two digs from Bella Brown and an ace by Shelly Warren rounded out the stats.
LaFayette (35-7) was slated to play its final regular season matches on Tuesday of this week at home against Gordon Lee and Dalton.
The Lady Ramblers will be the No. 1 seed for the Area 6-AAA tournament when it gets going this Thursday. They will host the 5:30 p.m. play-in game between No. 8 Rockmart and No. 9 Coahulla Creek before taking on the winner later that night.
LaFayette will host the remainder of the tournament on Saturday. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and noon with the best-of-five championship match scheduled for 1 p.m. Matches in the third and fourth-place bracket will start at 10 a.m. and be held at LaFayette Middle School.