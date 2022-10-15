For the third consecutive season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will go into the Class 3A state tournament as the champions of Region 6.
Top-seeded LaFayette finished off the region tournament with a pair of victories at home on Saturday. They opened the day with a 21-25, 25-14, 15-11 win against fourth-seeded Ridgeland in a winners’ bracket semifinal match before taking down second-seeded Bremen in four sets in the championship clash.
LaFayette trailed for most of the first set against the Lady Blue Devils before rallying for a 16-15 lead. They extended their advantage to 21-16 when Bremen reeled off five straight points to tie things up.
A big block by Sierra Cunningham ended Bremen’s rally and put LaFayette back in front, 22-21. However, Bremen responded with three straight to reach set point. Then, following a timeout, LaFayette hit a shot too long to give the Bremen the opening set, 25-22.
The Lady Blue Devils won the first two points of the second set, but LaFayette dominated after that on its way to a 25-15 victory to even up the match.
The third set saw LaFayette take a 22-19 lead, thanks to two incredible digs by libero Bella Brown to keep the play alive. Bremen answered with four straight to pull back to within a point, but they got no closer as Cunningham finished off a 25-23 victory with a kill.
The fourth set was close early on, but tied at 15 apiece, the Lady Ramblers took over. They ended things on a 10-2 run to give them a fourth straight region championship overall and give them three straight seasons without a loss to a region opponent.
Markella Johnson, also named the region’s Player of the Year, had 16 of her team-high 20 kills on the day against Bremen, while adding two blocks, two digs and one ace. Jaden Tucker also had a huge match with 15 kills in the finals. She ended the day with 17 total kills and one block. Michaela Baker had eight kills, nine digs and one ace on the day, while Cunningham finished with seven kills and 13 blocks in the two matches. Nine of the blocks came against Bremen.
Shelby Madden collected 11 aces and six digs with nine of those aces coming against Ridgeland. Erin Lemons recorded 53 total assists and four aces, while Brown had 12 digs, three assists and two aces. Kam Johnston finished with six digs, a kill and an ace. Caitlyn Lambitz had three kills and one dig, while the stats were rounded out by two digs from Jenna Torbett.
The first state tournament opponent for the No. 10-ranked Lady Ramblers (35-9) will be Douglass of Atlanta. A win would give them a home match against either Hart County or No. 5-ranked Wesleyan. LaFayette’s quadrant of the bracket also includes No. 1-ranked Morgan County.
In addition to Johnson’s award, Chris Logan was named the 6-AAA Coach of the Year, while Johnson, Baker, Tucker and Lemons were all selected to the 6-AAA first team. Brown and Cunningham were second team selections.
Natalee McClain was named to the All-Region first team for Ridgeland. Koda O’Dell and CeCe Davenport were second team picks for the Lady Panthers, while Emily Ensley was named honorable mention.
Riley Shirley was a first team pick for Gordon Lee. Jalie Haney and Ava Carswell were both selected to the second team, while honorable mention honors went to Macy Haney.
Alayna Custer was a second team pick for Ringgold, while her teammate, Cady Helton, was named to the honorable mention squad, along with LFO’s Sydney O’Neal.
While the tournament ultimately played out between the two top seeds, it was the bottom two seeds that were the other big story.
Seventh-seeded Coahulla Creek and eighth-seeded Adairsville took the other two state playoff spots after a pair of Cinderella runs on Saturday.
Adairsville, who fell to LaFayette in the opening round on Thursday, knocked off fifth-seeded Ringgold in its first match, 25-13, 23-25, 21-19, and beat third-seeded Gordon Lee, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10, in its next match to qualify for state. The Lady Tigers went on to defeat the Lady Colts in the third-place match.
The loss by Ringgold eliminated the Lady Tigers from the tournament. Gordon Lee nearly knocked off Bremen in its first match of the day, but dropped a 25-23, 22-25, 15-13 decision before losing again to Adairsville.
Coahulla Creek, who dropped its opening tournament game at Bremen on Thursday, rallied to beat sixth-seeded LFO, 25-18 and 25-17, and took down Ridgeland, 30-32, 25-22, 15-10, on its way to the consolation match.
More coverage of the tournament can be found on our website.