101922_CCN_LaFayetteVolleyball.jpg

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it three straight Region 6-AAA championships with a four-set victory over Bremen in the region title match on Saturday. During the last three seasons in 6-AAA, LaFayette is undefeated in region play during the regular season and undefeated in the region tournament.

 Scott Herpst

For the third consecutive season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will go into the Class 3A state tournament as the champions of Region 6.

Top-seeded LaFayette finished off the region tournament with a pair of victories at home on Saturday. They opened the day with a 21-25, 25-14, 15-11 win against fourth-seeded Ridgeland in a winners’ bracket semifinal match before taking down second-seeded Bremen in four sets in the championship clash.

