The second-ranked LaFayette Lady Ramblers took control of the Area 6-AAA standings on Thursday night with a 25-18, 25-13 victory at fifth-ranked Sonoraville.
LaFayette (6-0 in 6-AAA) completed the sweep with a 25-11, 25-10 victory over Pickens in a non-area match.
Markella Johnson had 12 kills, three digs and two aces on the night. Sarah Ray and Imani Cook each had 10 kills. Ray added six aces, four digs and a block, while Cook picked up two digs. Jaden Tucker had nine kills and Alex Wysong had six kills to go with two aces, two digs and a block.
Kloe Ludy collected 20 digs and a pair of aces. Daisy Felipe had 12 digs, two aces and a kill. Shelly Warren had five digs and Colby Charland had three aces, three digs and a pair of kills to go with a team-best 39 assists.
The Lady Ramblers’ JV team improved to 13-1 on the season with victories over Sonoraville (25-15, 25-12) and Pickens (25-18, 25-14). Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Then on Saturday, LaFayette went 3-0 in pool play at the Volley at the Creek tournament in Whitfield County, knocking off North Murray (25-17, 25-11), Southeast Whitfield (25-10, 25-9) and Chattooga (25-6, 25-6). However, after a first-round bye in bracket play, the Lady Ramblers dropped a match to Notre Dame (25-13, 25-12), ending their day.
Tucker had a team-high 18 kills on the afternoon, while Ray finished with 16 kills and 10 aces. Wysong had nine kills and a pair of blocks. Charland collected 65 assists to go with 12 aces, six kills and two blocks and Ludy recorded 32 total digs for the Lady Ramblers (20-3).