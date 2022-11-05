The LaFayette Ramblers finished off the 2022 season with a 29-14 victory at Ridgeland on Friday night.
The Ramblers drew first blood on a 38-yard Jacob Brown field goal late in the first quarter, although Ridgeland would answer in the closing seconds on a 12-yard TD run by Chase Watkins. Gage Kohl added the point after to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead.
Brown pulled LaFayette to within a point after a 34-yard kick in the early stages of the second quarter and the Ramblers were driving on their next possession when Panther defender Kain Brown forced a fumble that was recovered by Hayden Kerr inside the Ridgeland 10-yard line.
But just seconds later, LaFayette’s Blaze Stone returned the favor by picking off a pass and returning it 10 yards for a touchdown. Then, in the closing minute of the first half, Michael Hamilton recovered a fumble for LaFayette to set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Pendergrass to Jaden Morris. A conversion attempt was no good, but the Ramblers took a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter began in familiar fashion with another field goal by Brown, this one from 38 yards out. However, Darrian Burks got the home crowd to its feet by returning the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score. Kohl’s extra point cut the Ramblers’ lead down to 22-14 and that would be the score going into the fourth.
Pendergrass gave his team some breathing room with a 4-yard TD run just three minutes into the period and LaFayette was looking to add to its lead on its next possession. Burks thwarted the scoring opportunity with an interception at the Panthers’ 8-yard line, but Ridgeland would eventually have to punt it away after the drive stalled out near the 50.
The Panthers got one final possession in the closing stages of the game, but LaFayette defensive lineman Nyk Burse covered up a fumble near midfield to seal the victory.
Pendergrass finished 10 of 16 in the air for 152 yards and added 54 yards on 16 carries. Khalas Finley earned 150 yards on 28 carries. Sam Hall had five catches for 99 yards and Morris picked up 53 yards on three receptions, while he added four carries for 26 yards.
Watkins was 4 of 14 passing for 17 yards and ran seven times for 18 yards. Demetree Bates had three carries for 16 yards, while Bryson Donald had three carries for 10 yards.
Burks, Malachi Brown, Kain Brown and Carter Myers each caught a pass for Ridgeland, while Kohl had a nice night with six punts for 47-yard average.
Kain Brown had a huge night defensively with 22 total tackles. Four of them went for loss, while 14 were of the solo variety. Jakobe Turner had 16 total tackles, eight solo and two for loss, while Braylon Pritchett had eight solo tackles and one for loss among his 14 stops. Jordan Montgomery had eight solo tackles, three assists and four tackles for loss, while Watkins picked up seven tackles with two going for a loss.
LaFayette ended the year 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Region 6-3A, having won two of its final three games.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland ended its season 0-10 overall and 0-7 in region play.