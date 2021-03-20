The LaFayette Ramblers got a solid pitching performance by Davis Richardson, but not enough timely hits to get him the victory as they dropped their Region 6-AAA opener, 2-0, at Coahulla Creek last Tuesday night.
The Colts scored once in the third, once more in the sixth and made the runs hold up. LaFayette had runners on base in the first, second and sixth innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but weren’t able to dent the scoreboard.
Richardson threw six innings of three-hit ball. He walked two batters and struck out five, while only one of the two runs he allowed was earned. He, along with fellow senior Dylan Deering, had the only hits for the Ramblers, both singles.
Sonoraville 7, LaFayette 0
The Ramblers suffered another region loss on Friday, this time at home to the Phoenix.
Skylar Cepada and Garrison Fults had the only hits of the night for the Orange-and-Black.
Cepada pitched five innings and allowed two hits and six walks. None of the runs he gave up were earned and he finished with seven strikeouts.
Nick Radtke gave up two unearned runs in 1.2 innings without allowing a hit, while Hunter Deal pitched a third of an inning, allowing two hits and striking out one batter.
LaFayette 4, Coahulla Creek 3
Down 3-1 midway through the contest, the Ramblers scored three unanswered runs and got the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to earn their first 6-AAA victory of the season during a Saturday matinee in south Walker County.
LaFayette’s first run came in the bottom of the third inning as Zain Smith scored on a wild pitch. However, the Ramblers would tie things up in the fourth. A single, a walk and an error put runners in scoring position before Case Davis scampered home on another wild pitch. Nick Adams then plated Smith with an RBI-single to tie the game, 3-3.
The Colts would leave the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning and the Ramblers would strand two in the bottom of the frame. Coahulla Creek would get a leadoff double to start the seventh, but it was erased by a double play as Blake Mann snared a liner at shortstop before flipping to Davis covering second to double up the runner.
The bottom of the seventh began with Cepeda and Mann both getting plunked by pitches. A fielder’s choice forced out Mann at second, but Richardson would walk to load the bases, bringing Garrison Fults to the plate with one out.
Fults would lay down a perfect squeeze bunt and Cepeda would come charging home to set off the celebration.
The Ramblers (7-6, 1-2) had five total hits on the afternoon, including Smith’s double. Mann started and pitched the first four innings. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks with one strikeout before handing things over to Radtke, who would get the win with three innings of two-hit ball. He did not allow a run and finished with three walks.