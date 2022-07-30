Senior Haynie Gilstrap is one of three returning All-Region first team players for the Lady Ramblers, who are also bringing back a second team selection and three honorable mention picks from last year’s 6-AAA runner-up squad.
Last Year: 16-12 overall, 12-4 in Region 6-AAA, Class AAA second round
After back-to-back 20-win seasons and (Class AAAA) Elite Eight appearances in 2018 and 2019, LaFayette took a step back in 2020, but rebounded nicely last fall. The Orange-and-Black finished second in the final 6-AAA standings and beat East Jackson in the opening round of the state tournament before a pair of tough one-run road losses to Region 4 champion Harlem. The Lady Ramblers are poised to make a move this season as Base returns seven players who earned All-Region honors in 2021, including three first teamers, two of which were freshmen. Throw in solid pitching and a nice mix of veterans and underclassmen and LaFayette has to be considered a contender for a region championship in the new 6-AAA.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Base: “The strengths of our team is our offense and the depth we have at multiple positions.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Base: “The key to our season is going to be pitching and our offense.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Base: “Our region will be tougher. We have a lot of good teams in the region and it should be well represented in the postseason.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Base: “Execute our game plans against each team in the region.”
Seniors: Haynie Gilstrap (IF), Ava Brown (P/UTL), Haven Yancy (IF), Macy Martin (OF)