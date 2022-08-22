The first week of the high school football season brought with it some interesting outcomes and some individual standouts as we get set to dive into Week 2 of the prep gridiron season.
This Friday night will bring with it another slate of what should be five highly-competitive matchups. Ringgold, who dropped a 31-17 contest in a tough, physical battle with Heritage, will be off this week. The Tigers will look to regroup next Friday night in Tunnel Hill against the dangerous passing attack of Northwest Whitfield.
Here’s a closer look at this Friday’s slate of games involving Catoosa and Walker County teams:
TRION AT LAFAYETTE
One of two games featuring battles between 1-0 teams will be held at Jack King Stadium as the Ramblers look to keep rolling against one of their oldest rivals.
LaFayette dominated up front to the tune of 377 rushing yards in a 42-12 win at Chattooga this past Friday night, while Trion scored a 45-19 win at Gordon Lee behind 315 yards rushing of their own.
It will also be a head-to-head faceoff between two players that scored five touchdowns each in Week 1.
Trion running back Logan Eller ran 18 times for 189 yards, scoring on runs of 22, 14, 3, 65 and 4 yards, while LaFayette’s Khalas Finley introduced himself to northwest Georgia by rushing 19 times for 257 yards. He scored on runs of 4, 8, 50, 54 and 17 yards.
The Bulldogs also had nearly 100 yards passing as Kade Smith was 10 of 15 for 98 yards. LaFayette, meanwhile had just one yard in the air on a night where they didn’t necessarily need to pass the ball.
LaFayette has played Trion more than any other program in its previous 99 seasons. This will be the 64th all-time meeting with the Bulldogs holding a 40-23 edge. Trion has won six in a row and 14 of the last 16 meetings, though the teams haven’t played in the regular season since 2017.
The Ramblers’ last win against the Bulldogs was a 35-20 victory at Sam R. McCain Stadium in 2011.
HERITAGE AT EAST HAMILTON
A somewhat rare Georgia-Tennessee border battle will take place in the suburbs of the Scenic City as the Generals (1-0) will make the drive down Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to square off with the Hurricanes (1-0).
Not only are the Generals coming off an emotional 31-17 rivalry win at Ringgold last Friday, East Hamilton is flying high following a 52-21 thumping of rival Ooltewah.
The Generals had a somewhat balanced attack against Ringgold, rushing for 141 yards on 35 carries and all from quarterback Kaden Swope and running back Paxton McCrary. Swope also threw for 175 yards on just 4 of 7 attempts with TD tosses of 53 and 78 yards.
Meanwhile, Juan Bullard, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder had 246 yards rushing and 81 passing against the Owls and scored five touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions. Bullard, who has rushed for 50 TD’s and more than 3,000 yards at running back the past two seasons according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, is playing under center this season after senior starter Lake Clark suffered a season-ending injury in a preseason scrimmage.
East Hamilton also got a 92-yard pick-six from Vanzel Hinton in the win.
This will be the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools and just the second-ever game for Heritage against a Tennessee school. They had been slated to face Howard of Chattanooga last fall, but Howard had to cancel due to COVID issues and the Generals ended up facing The King’s Academy and posting a 34-14 win. Heritage will also take on another Volunteer State opponent when they battle Chattanooga Prep for Homecoming on Sept. 23.
East Hamilton has made the TSSAA state playoffs in each of their three seasons under Grant Reynolds, compiling a 22-11 mark in that span. This will be the Canes’ first-ever opponent from the Peach State since their program was founded in 2009.
LFO AT MURRAY COUNTY
Two teams are looking to get their first victories for new coaches this Friday night in Chatsworth as the Warriors (0-1) travel south to take on the Indians (0-1).
LFO trailed by just six points after three quarters this past week against Gilmer before the Bobcats tacked on two fourth-quarter scores to pull away for a 32-13 win. Dylan Blankenship was 16 of 28 in the air for 127 yards and threw a 38-yard TD pass to Trevon Gott, while Donnie Brown added a 2-yard TD run.
It was the first game for new Warrior boss Mac Bryan and his aerial attack style of football.
Meanwhile, Murray is coming off a 49-7 thumping by Coahulla Creek — a Region 6-AAA opponent of LFO’s later this season. The Colts scored early and often and made life difficult for Indians scrambling quarterback Trent Childers. They led 42-0 at intermission and 49-0 in the fourth when Childers found Aaron Flood for a touchdown to prevent the shutout.
Murray is now being coached by Kurt Napier, the brother of new University of Florida head coach Billy Napier and the son of the late Bill Napier, who won 94 games and three region titles with the Indians from 1991-2006.
Last fall, the Red-and-White jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, staved off a Murray County rally in the third quarter, and used a power running game and two key defensive takeaways in the fourth to pick up their first victory of 2021, 31-14, in a Thursday contest at Tommy Cash Stadium.
LFO ran for 201 yards on 21 second-half carries to finish the game with 262 yards on the ground.
Murray County leads the all-time series, 25-19, with one tie back in 1962. They have met in each of the last eight season with the Warriors winning six times and claiming victory in four of the last five meetings. Murray scored a 38-35 victory in 2020, snapping LFO’s three-game streak.
RIDGELAND AT NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN
The first of four games for the Panthers against first-time opponents will take place in Kennesaw on Friday night when the Black-and-White square off with the newly-minted Class AA program.
The Eagles are coached by Matt Jones, now in his second season at the school. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Lanier, helping them to the Class AAAAAA state semifinals in 2018. Prior to that, he was an assistant at several schools and was part of a state championship staff at Buford in 2014.
He took NCCS to the playoffs last year, despite going just 3-7 in the regular season. Prior to his arrival, the Eagles had made the post-season three straight times under then-head coach Mark Hollars. They went 10-2 and made the Elite Eight in 2018, while they won eight games and went to the second round in each of the two following seasons.
NCCS (1-0) opened last week with a 21-14 win over Christian Heritage in Dalton this past Friday. The game was knotted at 7-7 until the second half when the Eagles found the end zone twice, once in the third quarter and once in the fourth, to defeat their former Region 6-A foe.
Senior Trey Priester, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, had two scores on the ground for the Eagles.
Ridgeland, who was off last week, is in its first-year under former Panther player and ex-Ridgeland assistant Craig Pritchett. Pritchett came back to Rossville after a successful run at Brevard, N.C., where he took the Blue Devils to a pair of region crowns and four state playoff appearances in seven seasons. The program had gone winless in the season before his arrival.
The Panthers are hoping history repeats itself in season-opening games against first-time opponents on the road. Ridgeland traveled to take on East Forsyth in their 2021 debut and handed the Broncos a 19-0 loss.
Ridgeland’s other first-time opponents this season will include North Murray (Sept. 2), Coahulla Creek (Sept. 16) and Bremen (Sept. 23). Coahulla Creek and Bremen are two of Ridgeland’s new opponents in Region 6-AAA.