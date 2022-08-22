The first week of the high school football season brought with it some interesting outcomes and some individual standouts as we get set to dive into Week 2 of the prep gridiron season.

This Friday night will bring with it another slate of what should be five highly-competitive matchups. Ringgold, who dropped a 31-17 contest in a tough, physical battle with Heritage, will be off this week. The Tigers will look to regroup next Friday night in Tunnel Hill against the dangerous passing attack of Northwest Whitfield.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

