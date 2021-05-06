LaFayette’s Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant returns in June and will be spread out in a two-day period due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a return to normalcy as the Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant will “BEE” held on Friday, June 4, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 9 p.m. at the LaFayette High School at 5178 Round Pond Road.
The Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant will be hosted by the LaFayette High School cheerleaders program. Money raised from this event will help support the cheerleading program.
This will “BEE” the first Miss Honeybee Pageant since 2019. The 2020 Miss Honeybee Pageant was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.