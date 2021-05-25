The LaFayette Rotary Club congratulates its 2021 J. Franklin Cobb-Julian T. Rhyne scholarship recipients. This year four LaFayette High School students were awarded a scholarship of $1,105 each. While the awards are selected based on academic performance and potential, the committee also considers winners for their character, extracurricular activity, community involvement and financial need.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Anthony Collins, who will attend University of Georgia, majoring in engineering.
- Ben Manuum, who will attend Georgia Southern University, majoring in civil engineering.
- Riley Mitchell, who will attend Shorter University, majoring in political science.
- Logan Ramey, who will attend Kennesaw State, majoring in finance.
“Education is one of the most powerful investments in our future. These scholarships support one of LaFayette Rotary club’s most important goals of assisting local students pursuing their studies at institutions of higher education,” said Sallie McGinnis, LaFayette Rotary Club president. “The committee was very impressed by the quality of our applicants and we look forward to seeing these students continue to succeed at their respective schools.”