Local mat rivals LaFayette, Coahulla Creek and Ringgold faced off inside David Moss Gymnasium on Thursday night and it was the Colts earning a pair of narrow victories, while the Ramblers edged the Tigers in the night’s final match-up.
Coahulla Creek 44, Ringgold 34
Starting at heavyweight, Ringgold won four of the first five bouts to take a 22-6 lead. Scott Clinton (HWT) won by pin, while Zane Rohrer earned a 13-4 major decision. The Colts won a decision at 113, but a forfeit win for Gage Keener (120) was followed up by a pin by Hudson Moss (126).
However, Coahulla’s comeback began shortly thereafter as they won by decision at 132 and by pin at 138, 145 and 152 before a forfeit victory at 160 put them in front.
Jordan Garnica (170) got the Tigers briefly back on track with a pin, but the Colts put it away with pins at 182 and 195. A pin by Ringgold’s Brentlee Raby (220) closed out the match.
Coahulla Creek 45, LaFayette 36
The Colts took advantage of three forfeit victories (106, 220, HWT) to pick up the win. They also earned pins at 145, 152, 182 and 195, while earning a decision at 126.
The Ramblers got pins by Avery Sullivan (132), Levi Ledford (138), Karson Ledford (160) and Hunter Deal (170), while Jacob Hamilton (113) won by disqualification and Shelby Hall (120) won by forfeit.
LaFayette 42, Ringgold 39
The Ramblers took the win in the nightcap behind pins from Levi Ledford (138), Carson Lanier (152) and Deal (170). Avery Sullivan (132), Mason Thompson (145) and Karson Ledford (160) won by forfeit, while Kinsey (195) was declared the winner of his match after a disqualification.
The Tigers’ points came on forfeit wins by Zane Rohrer (106), Brentlee Raby (220) and Clinton (HWT). They got pins from Moss (120), Eric Jeffries (126) and Levi Lowery (182) and a minor decision by Nolan Rohrer (113).