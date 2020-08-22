The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Floyd County last Tuesday and handed Coosa a defeat in a best-of-five match. LaFayette swept the contest by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-8.
Colby Charland had 25 assists, four aces, three digs and a pair of kills for LaFayette. Markella Johnson had eight kills and two aces, while Jaden Tucker also had eight kills. Sarah Ray had four kills and served up two aces.
Imani Cook had three kills and a block. Kloe Ludy had six digs and one kill. Daisy Felipe had three aces and Shelly Warren had one kill.
LaFayette’s JV team also won on Thursday, defeating Coosa 25-1, 25-11 and 25-15. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette picked up an easy victory over Morris Innovative on Thursday night, but tasted defeat for the first time in 2020 with a close loss to Dalton in a tri-match at Dalton High School.
The Lady Ramblers coasted past the Lady Tigers, 25-4 and 25-3, but lost to the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts, 25-23 and 25-22.
Charland had 30 assists on the evening to go with seven aces, three kills and three blocks. Tucker and Cook had 12 kills each. Johnson had five kills and a block, while Ray finished with four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Warren collected six assists to go with two kills and two aces. Felipe had four aces, as did Ludy, who also chipped in with two assists. Alex Wysong had two kills to round out the stats.
LaFayette closed out the week on Saturday by earning the runner-up trophy at the Coosa Invitational against some of the top clubs in the northern half of the state.
The Orange-and-Black, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, were undefeated in pool play as they beat Class A/AA Public No. 6 Armuchee (25-11, 25-6), Paulding County (25-11, 25-10) and Class AAAAAAA No. 7 North Forsyth (25-19, 25-13), who had entered the match with a 12-0 record on the year.
In bracket play, the Lady Ramblers dispatched Class AAAAA No. 7 Calhoun, 25-9 and 25-19, to earn a meeting with Gordon Lee, ranked No. 4 in Class A/AA Public. LaFayette took the first set, 25-22, but the Lady Triojans led 24-19 in the second set, looking to force the tiebreaker. However, the Lady Ramblers would score eight of the game’s final nine points as they rallied for a 27-25 victory.
But they were unable to pull off the upset against the No. 1-ranked Lady Buccaneers of defending Class AAAAAA state champion Allatoona, who scored the victory, 25-15 and 25-23.
Charland collected 97 assists on the day for LaFayette (9-2), including the 2000th assist of her career against Calhoun. She also finished the day with 12 aces, 11 kills, nine digs and eight blocks. Cook had 25 kills and seven blocks on the day. Wysong finished with 19 kills, 13 digs and seven aces and Ray had 16 kills, 13 aces, 12 digs and four blocks.
Johnson added 15 kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks. Tucker had 19 kills to go with one block. Ludy anchored the defense with 35 digs, while adding seven aces, five assists and one kill. Felipe had nine digs and two aces, while Warren chipped in with one kill and one ace.
Head coach Chris Logan also reached a milestone with his 200th career victory during the tournament.