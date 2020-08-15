The LaFayette Lady Ramblers opened the 2020 volleyball season at home this past Thursday by sweeping a pair of matches against Calhoun and Ridgeland.
LaFayette needed three sets to get past the Lady Jackets. Calhoun won the opening set, 25-21. The Lady Ramblers came back for 25-13 win in the second set before taking the third-set tiebreaker, 15-12.
Imani Cook and Sarah Ray each had five kills and two blocks, while Markella Johnson had five kills and one block. Alex Wysong finished with four kills and two blocks on the night.
Colby Charland dished out 18 assists to go with five digs and two aces. Daisy Felipe had six digs. Kloe Ludy finished with two digs and Jaden Tucker had one kill.
They went on to score a 25-20, 25-14 win over the Lady Panthers.
Johnson paced the offense with seven kills to go with one block. Cook had four kills and a block. Tucker had three kills and a block, while Ray had one kill and two blocks to go with five digs.
Charland finished with 15 assists, five digs and one ace. Ludy had six digs, as did Felipe, while Wysong finished with three digs and one kill.
For the Lady Panthers, Justice Devlin had five kills and a block. Asia Silmon collected three kills and three assists. Cecelia Davenport had two kills and a block, while Fowler added five assists.
McClain had four digs and a kill. Durham had five digs and an ace. Koda O’Dell had two aces and Brylee Benson had one ace.
Ridgeland opened the night with a 25-22, 13-25, 15-13 victory over Calhoun.
Asia Silmon had five kills, eight assists, four digs and a block. Bailey Fowler picked up four kills, seven assists, two aces and two digs. Natalee McClain recorded seven kills, three aces and three digs. Justice Devlin added three kills and three blocks. Brylee Durham had 12 digs and an ace, while Cecelia Davenport had a kill and a block.
LaFayette JV second at Calhoun
The junior varsity Lady Ramblers finished as runner-up at a JV tournament at Calhoun on Saturday.
LaFayette (4-1) beat Calhoun, Pepperel and Christian Heritage in pool play and defeated Sonoraville in bracket competition. However, they would fall to Carrollton in the finals.
No scores or statistics were available as of press time.