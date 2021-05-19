Curb Free with Cory Lee has been named the Best Personal Blog/Website in the 25th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration.
LaFayette native Cory Lee runs the blog, which he started in 2013; since then, he has traveled to 37 countries and all seven continents as a powered wheelchair user. On the blog, he shares his experiences as a wheelchair user traveling the world and hopes to inspire other people, both those with and without disabilities, to break out of their comfort zone and see all of the beauty the world has to offer.
“Curb Free with Cory Lee has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creator.”
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.
IADAS, which nominates and selects the winners, is comprised of internet industry experts including Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Marisol Meraji, host of NPR’s Code Switch Shereen; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; co-inventor of the internet Vint Cerf; D-Nice, disc jockey and founder of Club Quarantine; Desus Nice, co-host of Desus & Mero on Showtime; Michael Aragon, senior vice president of content at Twitch; Richard Ting, Twitter senior director, Product Design; and founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
“I am absolutely shocked and honored to win these two awards,” Lee said. “The Webby Awards are considered the 'Oscars of the internet,' so it is surreal to win these awards today.
"I am eternally grateful to the Webby judges and the disability community for supporting me and allowing me to do what I love," he explained. "Receiving these two Webby Awards is further validation for me to keep rolling around the world.”
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year's Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).