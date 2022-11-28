A Walker County man convicted of trying to cast someone else’s absentee ballot was sentenced to 25 years -- with a minimum of 15 behind bars.

“This prosecution, along with the stiff prison sentence, will hopefully send a clear message that we do not tolerate voter fraud in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit,” District Attorney Chris A. Arnt said in a Monday release.

