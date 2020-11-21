The LaFayette Ramblers came up seven points on the short end of a 49-42 shootout loss at North Murray in the regular season finale Friday night in Chatsworth.
The Mountaineers (6-3, 6-2) led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at intermission.
LaFayette (5-4, 4-3) would cut the deficit down to seven points twice in the second half, once in the third and once in the fourth quarter, but were unable to overtake the hosts down the stretch. The Ramblers ended the night with 537 yards of total offense.
Tailback Jamario Clements ran the ball 18 times for 206 yards and scored on runs on 5 and 42 yards. He also had a 52-yard run during the game.
Quarterback Jaylon Ramsey ran 23 times for 156 yards and found the endzone on runs of 10, 10 and 45 yards. He also threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Junior Barber and finished 5 of 12 in the air for 130 yards, though he was picked off three times. It was Barber’s only catch of the evening and he also had a 28-yard run.
On defense, Brent Minor and Ross Martin each had six solo tackles and five assists, while Kevin Kremb had six solo stops, two assists and a pair of interceptions. David Patterson recorded three sacks to go with five solo tackles and one assist. Lane White also had two sacks and Jalen Suttle recorded six total tackles, five solo.
However, LaFayette’s season is not yet over as the Ramblers finished as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA and will open the 2020 Class AAA state playoffs at Region 7 champion Cherokee Bluff this Friday night in Flowery Branch.
It will be the first postseason game for LaFayette since a region playoff game against Villa Rica in 1993 and it will be the Ramblers’ first state playoff game since a 14-6 loss to Gainesville in the Class AA quarterfinals back in 1969.
Region champion Rockmart will open the playoffs at home against White County and No. 2 seed Adairsville will host Dawson County next week. North Murray, the No. 3 seed, will travel to the Gainesville area to battle North Hall.