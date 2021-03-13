Austin Dearing and Cale Sholtz combined on a six-inning no-hitter as the LaFayette Middle School JV Ramblers shut out visiting Dade, 9-0, last Monday afternoon.
Dearing struck out five batters and walked two in four innings, while Sholtz pitched the final two innings and also struck out five Wolverines.
Bryson Cleghorn went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Dearing helped himself by going 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Sholtz and Corbin Lees each had a hit and one RBI, while River Clark also batted in a run in the victory.
LaFayette (JV) 7, Ringgold 0
The Ramblers got a combined one-hitter from Sholtz and Luke Hopkins in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Sholtz got the win with four innings of one-hit ball. He issued two walks and struck out five, while Hopkins gave up just one walk in two innings and fired six strikeouts.
Sholtz also had a hit and an RBI, while Lees and Clark had one RBI each. Singles were also recorded by Dearing, Brennon Beavers and and T.J. Crowe.
Jake Neal had the lone hit for the Tigers, a double.
Gordon Lee (JV) 3, LaFayette 1
Layne Vaughn delivered the go-ahead single for the Trojans, while Grey Snyder and Brady Little also knocked in runs for Gordon Lee in the five-inning contest on Friday. Closer Brayden Stoker struck out four batters in his time on the mound.
Sholtz had a pair of hits for the Ramblers. Dearing had LaFayette’s other hit, while Braxton Kilgo drove in the team’s only run of the day.
Dearing threw three innings, allowing an unearned run and walking two with three strikeouts. Hopkins gave up an earned run on one hit and one walk in one inning of relief. He struck out two batters.
Heritage (JV) 4, Lakeview 1
The Generals scored twice in the third, once on Caden Hight’s RBI-single and once on an RBI-groundout from Solomon Grimes. Two more runs came home in the fourth with Brayden Hudson picking up an RBI. Ayden Harmon collected three stolen bases and Brennan Harrison added a double.
Hunter Reece, Darian Keefe, Nathan Horne and Kade Gann all had hits for the Warriors with Keefe delivering a triple. Kyler Crawford pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and two runs with four strikeouts before turning things over to Cason Robinson, who threw the final 1.2 innings.