A LaFayette High School (LHS) science teacher has been named 2020's Outstanding Marine Educator of the Year.
LHS Principal Maggie Stultz introduced teacher Melissa Rettig-Palmer Jan. 19 during the Walker County Board of Education's meeting. Rettig-Palmer received the award from the Georgia Association of Marine Educators (GAME).
“It's just been a passion of mine to get students involved in something that they've never experienced and to get them outside their parameters and get them uncomfortable but wanting to explore a little bit more,” Rettig-Palmer said.
Linking her passion for educating students with another love, marine science, she established a marine biology club when she started teaching at LHS.
Because the community is not near a beach, the club's activities were creative. These activities included free cleanups and water quality testing, she said.
She said she worked with the student-led club, which empowered students and gave them research opportunities, for six years. Students participated in several overnight research trips to Georgia's coast, Costa Rica and Yellowstone National Park.
“I was able to turn the club into a class, honors oceanography,” she said. She also teaches honors biology.
One student in 2014 learned of his selection as one of two finalists for a Mercer's presidential scholarship because of the student's participation in the unique club, which demonstrated community service activities and a conservation ethic.
Mercer “specifically told the student that Marine Biology Club stuck out to them because he was from Northwest Georgia,” she said.
Several former students of the club have gone on to pursue science careers, including two in marine science, she proudly explained.
The marine biology club was featured in the Tennessee Aquarium's magazine and one of the aquarium's displays, she said. When the aquarium remodeled, she secured the display, which is now in her classroom.
Rettig-Palmer said she appreciates the school board allowing her the flexibility to do something a little different.
“I was on the state committee to revise the standards (Georgia Standards of Excellence) for oceanography,” she said, adding that she learned recently that she has been elected to GAME's board.
According to its website, GAME “envisions a collaborative community of educators, scientists and concerned citizens. The group provides networking opportunities for its members, equips educators to teach marine science concepts more effectively, and celebrates the wonder of the aquatic systems of Georgia.”
To help fulfill its mission, GAME annually presents awards to marine educators across Georgia for their work in marine education. Recipients are nominated by their peers, and all nominations are reviewed by the awards committee and board, according to the website.
The Outstanding Marine Educator of the Year award recognizes a GAME member who has practiced outstanding teaching of marine topics, the website states. Nominees must be a current member of GAME and have taught in grades K-12 for a minimum of three years.