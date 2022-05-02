LaFayette High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m. at the school’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, by ticket only.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription