The LaFayette varsity Ramblers jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and pulled away even more in the second on their way to a 49-15 victory at Saddle Ridge last Monday night.
Shi'Ray Walker led LaFayette with 11 points. Brennan Ballard and Jayven Williams scored eight points apiece with Porter Sentell and Cannon Cordle each dropping in seven. LaTell Gholar scored six points and Bryson Cleghorn rounded out the scoring with two.
Hayden Bowman knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Mustangs. Kort Brown scored three and Elijah Decker added two. Marcell Nicholas and Dax Edwards completed the scoring with one point apiece.
Gordon Lee 48, Chattanooga Valley 14
Dustin Day had 13 points and Sawyer Brown added 11 for the Trojans last Tuesday. James Davis and James Shafer each scored six points, while Landon Norton, Brisyn Oliver and Maddox Millard each finished with four.
Jamarcus Lewis had a team-high five points for the Eagles and Luke Blevins dropped in three points.
Gordon Lee 34, Chattanooga Valley 29 (JV)
The Trojans JV team held on for a five-point victory over the Eagles last Monday, sealing the game with a few late free throws after CVMS had cut the deficit down to two points late.
Jack Purcell and Will Chambers each scored nine points for Gordon Lee in the victory. Colt Wood had eight points. Miles Brock dropped in four, while Dyllon Currie and Will Slaton added two points apiece.
Jay'von Linder led the Eagles with seven points, while Massen Brundage and T.J. Foster each scored six.
Ringgold 48, Trion 14
The Tigers expanded a comfortable halftime lead last Tuesday by outscoring the Bulldogs 20-0 in the third quarter.
Judah Smith had 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter. Trent Bender added nine points. Gavin Lakin and Gunner Good both scored six. Trevor Jones added five. Zach Gaier finished with four and Jaxon Crawford added two.
Lakeview 66, Dade 33
Jared Mitchell scored 21 points in last Tuesday's nightcap as the Warriors doubled up the Wolverines in Trenton.
Zyan Eastman had 12 points, Darian Keefe 11 and Kyler Crawford 10 as four Lakeview players finished in double figures. The rest of the scoring included six from Champion Bowman and two apiece from A.J. Hendrix, Chandler Harris and Titus Jefferis.
Heritage 49, Rossville 11
The Generals put a dozen different players in the scoring column, including 11 points from Cooper Bell and nine from Henry Allen, in last Tuesday's win. Owen Carstens scored five points, while Cody Bryan, Jayden Gallman, Caden Strickland and Cayden Lowrey all added four.
The scoring was rounded out by two points apiece from Cohen Fletcher, Noah Awotula and Blake Debity, and one from Quay Skillern.
Jayden Lambert and Bryson Donald had three points each for the Bulldogs. Curestin Hinton and Cameron Ford each scored two points with Cody Davenport dropping in one.
Lakeview 28, Gordon Lee 26
The Warriors led 25-13 after three quarters, but had to hang on for dear life to hold off the hard-charging Trojans in an NGAC contest at Lakeview on Thursday night.
Keefe and Eastman shared team-high honors with 10 points each for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 on the season. Mitchell had four points, while Bowman and Harris dropped in two apiece.
Day had a game-high 12 points for the Trojans (2-2). Millard put up six points on a pair of threes, while Brown and Davis had four points each.
Heritage 70, Trion 13
The Generals got 19 points from Lowrey and 13 from Allen in a dominant win at Trion on Thursday.
Bell had eight points, and Gallman and Skillern each had seven points as the Generals moved to 4-0 on the season. Awotula scored six points, as did Bryan, while Fletcher and Strickland chipped in with two each.
LaFayette 59, Chattanooga Valley 26
The Ramblers are now 4-0 after scoring 30 points in the first quarter on their way to a league win at home on Thursday. Sentell scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures. Walker scored 14 and Cordle added 10.
Ballard had eight points, followed by Williams with five and Jaidyn Simpson with four. Two points from Josh Nasworthy and one from Gholer rounded out the scoring. LaFayette finished with six 3-pointers on the evening.
Lewis scored 12 points for the Eagles, who dropped to 0-4 on the season. Isiah Housley and Hartley Workman each scored four points, while two from Blevins, Aaron Sanders and Aiden Stone capped the night.
LaFayette 46, Chattanooga Valley 41 (JV)
The Ramblers got 22 points from Tay Thomas in a close victory over the Eagles on Thursday.
Tay Ware added nine for LaFayette, followed by six from Chris Duncan, five from T.J. Crowe and four from Da'Jon Careathers.
Foster dropped in a team-high 13 for CVMS. George Bednar added eight and Stryker Harden finished with seven. Brundage added five points and Linder scored four, while two each from Kase Stone and Cash Cannon rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold 47, Saddle Ridge 12
Smith poured in a dozen points and Bender picked up nine as the Tigers moved to 3-1 on the season.
Lakin added eight points and Jones went for five. The Tigers also got four points apiece from Crawford, Good and Blake Williams.
Trenton Kennerly had a team-high five points for the Mustangs (1-3). Brown hit from behind the arc to account for his three points, while Nicholas and Zioyne Harris each scored two.
Rossville 36, Dade 31
It was truly a happy night in Happy Valley as the Bulldogs completed the sweep Thursday to move to 2-2 on the year.
Donald had 13 points, all in the second half. Lambert added seven points and dished out eight assists. Elijah Waters had six points and pulled down a dozen rebounds, while Davenport cleaned the glass for 13 boards.