The LaFayette Lady Ramblers didn’t get a scrimmage or a regular season game prior last Tuesday’s Region 6-AAA opener, but they handled things just fine with a 44-36 home victory over North Murray.
LaTyah Barber picked up where she left off last season with 21 points and 17 rebounds to go with four steals and four assists for the Lady Ramblers. Mykeria Johnson collected nine points, four boards, three assists, two steals and a block and Heather Tucker scored eight points and recorded three steals and two rebounds.
Savanna Hall had three points and a steal and was second on the team with eight boards. Su’Andra Williams had six boards in her first high school game, adding two points, two steals and two assists. Fanny Barber scored one point and pulled down a pair of rebounds, while Michaela Baker had one rebound and one steal.
With LaFayette and North Murray having just finished up their football seasons on Nov. 27, the boys’ game was postponed until Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
LaFayette girls 58, Trion 57
The Lady Ramblers moved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon, but not before having to hold off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the host Lady Bulldogs.
LaFayette, who led by as many as 11 points three minutes into the third quarter, saw Trion slice the gap to one with 1:19 to play. The Lady Ramblers would miss the front end of a one-on-one twice in the final 18 seconds, but were able to escape with the non-region victory.
Johnson had 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the victory. Haynie Gilstrap finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Baker picked up eight points. LaTyah Barber had just seven points, but added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tucker had six points, six boards and five steals, while Haven Yancy chipped in with two points.
LaFayette boys 67, Trion 41
There would be no such drama in Saturday’s nightcap. The Ramblers (1-0) used a 17-0 first-quarter run to help build a 40-16 lead at halftime.
Junior Barber had 23 points and Jalyon Ramsey added 12 as the backcourt duo came up with several steals and assists in the victory. Aidan Hadaway had 19 points, with a pair of rim-rocking slams, to go with 14 rebounds and three blocks, while DeCameron Porter scored four points, two on a monster jam, and added a dozen rebounds and blocked three shots.
Four points by Gray Payton and two each by Sam Hall and Dawson Pendergrass rounded out the scoring.