LaFayette senior Heather Tucker drives past Trion’s Iziah MuCutchins during their meeting late last month. The two teams played their rematch this past Saturday in Trion with the Lady Ramblers rallying for a three-point victory.
On Dec. 21, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell behind by 20 points against visiting Trion after one quarter, rallied to get back in the game, but ultimately fell three points short in a 61-58 loss.
This past Saturday afternoon, LaFayette once again found itself trailing the Lady Bulldogs for nearly the entire game, this time on the road.
But this time, things would be different.
Paced by 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocked shots by senior Mykeria Johnson, the Orange-and-Black stunned (Class A Public) No. 8-ranked Trion, 51-48.
Fanny Barber had a solid day with eight points, four boards, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Jenna Baker added five points, three rebounds and one steal, while Ava Brown had a nice afternoon with four points, five rebounds and a steal to go with solid defensive play.
Heather Tucker finished with three points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Raven Yancy picked up two points, five boards and a pair of assists. Michaela Baker had two points, a steal and a block, while Suki Williams collected two points, three rebounds and one steal.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 71, TRION 39
In the final game of the day, the Ramblers put up 47 points in the opening half and rolled to a win over the Bulldogs, giving them a sweep of the season series.
Aidan Hadaway poured in 28 points for LaFayette. Jordan Kennerly had 15, while Zach Barrett and Jaylon Ramsey each poured in eight. The scoring was rounded out by two points each from Kendall Culbreth, Jaden Morris, Sam Hall, Anthony Henderson, Khalas Finley and Evan Williams.